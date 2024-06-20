What Putin wants with his Asian Tour: analyzed at the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and Defense Council

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7952 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 106631 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115203 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130457 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237051 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145869 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369761 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182199 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149726 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 106631 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96954 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115203 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110541 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130457 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4714 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13300 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14805 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18666 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

What Putin wants with his Asian Tour: analyzed at the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23863 views

Putin's Asian Tour is a desperate attempt to find partners who are ready to help continue Russia's war of conquest against Ukraine, according to the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation.

What Putin wants with his Asian Tour: analyzed at the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and Defense Council

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visits to Asian countries this week are an attempt to find some partners who are ready to help continue the war in Ukraine, according to the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and defense council. This is reported by UNN

According to the GPA, Russian propaganda, covering the visits of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to North Korea and Vietnam, is trying to present it as a "great diplomatic victory" and "a very significant event in the world." 

In particular, enemy propaganda promotes the following narratives: 

  •   "Putin unites us enemies and creates a new defense bloc in Asia";
  •  "the treaties signed in North Korea and Vietnam are NATO's response";
  •  "the world's attention is focused on Putin's tour." 

In fact, Putin's visits to Asian countries that were allies of the USSR are a desperate attempt to find at least some partners who are ready to help continue the war of conquest against Ukraine

- count in the GPA.

 The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that this tour of Putin will not help to form a "reliable security architecture in Eurasia", but takes Russia to a new level of dependence on its Asian partners. "Any assistance and flattery to Putin on their part is dictated primarily by economic interests and the benefits that they can get for conniving with Russia," the GPA added. 

Looking for new alliances and military aid: Podolyak explains Putin's tour to Asia20.06.24, 15:45 • 23241 view

recall

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and met with Kim Jong-Un. In Pyongyang, they signed a strategic partnership agreementthat deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.

Immediately after that, the Russian President paid a visit to Vietnam. There, he signed more than ten agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi. In particular, memorandum on the construction of the Center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Hanoi
Vietnam
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
Pyongyang
Asia
North Korea
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41