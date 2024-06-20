What Putin wants with his Asian Tour: analyzed at the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and Defense Council

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visits to Asian countries this week are an attempt to find some partners who are ready to help continue the war in Ukraine, according to the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and defense council. This is reported by UNN.

According to the GPA, Russian propaganda, covering the visits of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to North Korea and Vietnam, is trying to present it as a "great diplomatic victory" and "a very significant event in the world."

In particular, enemy propaganda promotes the following narratives:

"Putin unites us enemies and creates a new defense bloc in Asia";

"the treaties signed in North Korea and Vietnam are NATO's response";



"the world's attention is focused on Putin's tour."



In fact, Putin's visits to Asian countries that were allies of the USSR are a desperate attempt to find at least some partners who are ready to help continue the war of conquest against Ukraine - count in the GPA.

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that this tour of Putin will not help to form a "reliable security architecture in Eurasia", but takes Russia to a new level of dependence on its Asian partners. "Any assistance and flattery to Putin on their part is dictated primarily by economic interests and the benefits that they can get for conniving with Russia," the GPA added.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and met with Kim Jong-Un. In Pyongyang, they signed a strategic partnership agreementthat deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.

Immediately after that, the Russian President paid a visit to Vietnam. There, he signed more than ten agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi. In particular, memorandum on the construction of the Center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam.