Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138850 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122727 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130733 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Actual
Kravchenko gets rid of Monaco Group people in the tax office

Kravchenko gets rid of Monaco Group people in the tax office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32277 views

Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko has made personnel changes in the tax service. Directors of two departments of the central office and heads of three regional offices were dismissed.

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has made a number of personnel changes. This is stated in a post on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

The dismissals took place in the central office of the tax service.

"Personnel changes in the central office of the State Tax Service:

Dismissed:

Director of the Risk Management Department (Maryna Baryakhtar - ed.)

Director of the Department for Control of Excisable Goods (Ihor Chuguev - ed.)," Kravchenko said.

He also announced the dismissal of the heads of Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regional offices.

Termination of unreasonable blocking of invoices: Kravchenko outlines the main tasks for tax authorities07.01.25, 15:31 • 19805 views

Add

Such personnel decisions indicate that the tax service is being purged of people who are proteges of the so-called Monaco Group - politicians and security officials who actively influenced the State Tax Service and, in particular, supervised excise taxes, blocked tax invoices and classified companies as risky.

Recall

At the end of December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ruslan Kravchenko, the former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as head of the State Tax Service.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising