Kravchenko gets rid of Monaco Group people in the tax office

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has made a number of personnel changes. This is stated in a post on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

The dismissals took place in the central office of the tax service.

"Personnel changes in the central office of the State Tax Service:

Dismissed:

Director of the Risk Management Department (Maryna Baryakhtar - ed.)

Director of the Department for Control of Excisable Goods (Ihor Chuguev - ed.)," Kravchenko said.

He also announced the dismissal of the heads of Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regional offices.

Such personnel decisions indicate that the tax service is being purged of people who are proteges of the so-called Monaco Group - politicians and security officials who actively influenced the State Tax Service and, in particular, supervised excise taxes, blocked tax invoices and classified companies as risky.

At the end of December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ruslan Kravchenko, the former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as head of the State Tax Service.