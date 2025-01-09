The street turned into a “bathhouse” and traffic is partially blocked: a hot water pipe burst near the Central Station in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, near the Central Station, a hot water pipe burst at the intersection of Zhylianska and Petliura streets. At the scene of the incident, the ground was split, pieces of asphalt were scattered, cars were flooded and traffic was blocked.
A hot water pipe burst in Kyiv near the Central Station, UNN reports citing social media.
Details
Videos are circulating on social media showing water flowing down Zhylianska and Petliura streets near the Central Station in the capital as a result of a broken hot water pipe.
It is reported that the ground has split at the site of the breakthrough, and pieces of asphalt are scattered on the street. All cars are flooded.
Addendum
According to KCSA, Kyivteploenergo specialists have localized the damage to the heating network near the Central Station.
In addition, traffic on the corner of Zhylianska and Symona Petliura streets is currently blocked. In connection with this, the movement of trolleybuses №№ 12, 14 is delayed.
The Kyivteploenergo team is preparing to carry out repair work.