The US is redeploying troops led by the USS Nimitz to the Middle East to protect the military contingent in the region - Marine Traffic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier changed course and is heading to the Middle East due to growing tensions between Israel and Iran. The US is redeploying military resources to the Far East due to the threat of Iranian retaliation.

The US is redeploying troops led by the USS Nimitz to the Middle East to protect the military contingent in the region - Marine Traffic

The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has left the South China Sea and is heading west amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran to protect the military contingent in the region. According to the Marine Traffic service, the ship set off in the morning of June 16 after canceling a planned visit to the Vietnamese port of Da Nang, reports UNN.

Details

The official website of the US Pacific Fleet Command states that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group previously conducted maritime security operations in the South China Sea, which are part of the US Navy's planned presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

As two informed sources, including a diplomat, told Reuters, the visit was scheduled for June 20, but the official reception was canceled. One source said the US Embassy in Hanoi explained the change in plans by "urgent operational necessity."

Meanwhile, the Associated Press, citing US officials, reported that Washington has stepped up the transfer of military resources to the Far East amid concerns about a possible Iranian response to recent Israeli strikes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians leave Israel and Iran due to the deteriorating security situation in the region17.06.25, 14:26 • 2686 views

Thus, the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer was ordered to head to the eastern Mediterranean, and another, as yet unnamed ship, began preparations for potential involvement at the request of the White House.

The UK is deploying aircraft to the Middle East to support regional security – Starmer14.06.25, 22:02 • 5084 views

An unprecedented massive transfer of US Air Force air refueling tankers across the Atlantic has also begun. More than 30 KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft from bases in the continental United States have been sent to Europe. They are involved in supporting Israeli Air Force operations aimed at striking targets in Iran.

The US is deploying military resources and Navy destroyers to the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes and a possible Iranian attack13.06.25, 17:57 • 4374 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Associated Press
Israel
United States Air Force
Hanoi
United States Navy
White House
Reuters
Atlantic Ocean
South China Sea
Europe
Iran
