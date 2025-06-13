The US is deploying military resources and Navy destroyers to the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes and a possible Iranian attack

In response to growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun redeploying military assets to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid fears of a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council. This is reported by UNN with reference to ApNews.

The United States is redistributing military resources, including ships, in the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran. - two US officials told the publication on Friday.

As noted, the Navy "ordered the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the eastern Mediterranean, as well as a second destroyer to begin moving forward so that it could be available at the request of the White House."

At the same time, sources report that "Trump is meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council to discuss the situation."

Troops in the region have been taking precautions for several days, including voluntarily forcing service members and their dependents to leave regional bases, due to the threat of strikes and a large-scale response from Tehran.

Supplement

There are usually about 30,000 troops based in the Middle East. However, in October last year, that number rose to 43,000 amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as ongoing attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

"Hudner" is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer capable of defending against ballistic missiles.

On October 1, 2024, US Navy destroyers launched about a dozen interceptors to defend Israel when the country was attacked by more than 200 missiles fired by Iran.

Context

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across the country.

Earlier that day, Iranian sources reported new Israeli airstrikes in the country's northwest region, including in the Tabriz and Shiraz areas.

Israel later confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first phase," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various areas of Iran.

According to reports, the military operation by Israel against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been prepared in secrecy for more than eight months. It may take several weeks.