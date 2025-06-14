The UK is deploying aircraft to the Middle East to support regional security – Starmer

Britain is transferring additional military equipment to the Middle East, including fighter jets, to provide support in the region. This was stated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to journalists on Saturday on the way to the "Big Seven" meeting in Canada, UNN reports with reference to the Reuters news agency.

We are transferring equipment to the region, including aircraft, and this is to provide support in case of emergencies, - said Keir Starmer.

It is noted that Britain already has its fighters in the Middle East as part of operations against threats in Iraq and Syria.

According to the British Prime Minister's spokesman, preparations for the deployment began on Friday morning, when it became clear that the situation in the region was deteriorating.

In addition, additional tanker aircraft were sent from British bases, and even more fighters will be transferred, the government added.

The US Secretary of Defense confirmed the transfer of air defense systems from Ukraine to protect bases in the Middle East. Zelenskyy said that the US will redirect the promised missiles against Shaheds to the Middle East.

The US is deploying military resources and Navy destroyers to the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes and a possible Iranian attack