The UK is deploying aircraft to the Middle East to support regional security – Starmer

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
06:01 PM • 6152 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 17844 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 25821 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 27245 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 44413 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 45434 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 92563 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68263 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58084 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59372 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.7m/s
79%
750mm
Popular news
Trump Declared Over $600 Million in Income From Cryptocurrency and Business - ReutersJune 14, 09:57 AM • 9242 views
Israel launched new airstrikes on Iran, killing 2 peopleJune 14, 11:35 AM • 10528 views
IDF showed footage of the destruction of Iranian ballistic missile launchersJune 14, 01:15 PM • 10195 views
A large-scale fire broke out in a 67-story skyscraper in Dubai: almost 4,000 people were evacuatedJune 14, 01:30 PM • 11408 views
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in Kyiv04:03 PM • 10861 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 22793 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 94109 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 158303 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 165183 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 179413 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 92563 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 47576 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 97372 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 77475 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 142169 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

The UK is deploying aircraft to the Middle East to support regional security – Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The UK is deploying additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East. Preparations began on Friday due to the deteriorating situation in the region.

The UK is deploying aircraft to the Middle East to support regional security – Starmer

Britain is transferring additional military equipment to the Middle East, including fighter jets, to provide support in the region. This was stated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to journalists on Saturday on the way to the "Big Seven" meeting in Canada, UNN reports with reference to the Reuters news agency.

We are transferring equipment to the region, including aircraft, and this is to provide support in case of emergencies,

- said Keir Starmer.

It is noted that Britain already has its fighters in the Middle East as part of operations against threats in Iraq and Syria.

According to the British Prime Minister's spokesman, preparations for the deployment began on Friday morning, when it became clear that the situation in the region was deteriorating.

In addition, additional tanker aircraft were sent from British bases, and even more fighters will be transferred, the government added.

Let us remind you

The US Secretary of Defense confirmed the transfer of air defense systems from Ukraine to protect bases in the Middle East. Zelenskyy said that the US will redirect the promised missiles against Shaheds to the Middle East.

The US is deploying military resources and Navy destroyers to the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes and a possible Iranian attack13.06.25, 16:57 • 3990 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Keir Starmer
Reuters
Iraq
Syria
Canada
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9