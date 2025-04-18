Vietnam is building a unique bond with the US despite talks with Xi Jingping and China's ambitions to become a world leader

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that his country has a "unique connection" with the United States. He made this statement against the background of trade negotiations with the administration of President Donald Trump in the hope of avoiding large tariffs on his products, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Relations between the two countries are special and carry a unique connection, different from Vietnam's relations with other countries. Vietnam is an example of how former enemies can be turned into friends, reject the past, overcome differences, develop similarities and look to the future - said Chinh.

The Prime Minister of Vietnam earlier this week warmly welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hanoi. Chinh has now said that Vietnam's relations with the United States differ from relations with other countries. The Prime Minister made this statement during a meeting in the capital with Warburg Pincus CEO Jeffrey Perlman, who is also chairman of the American-Asian Business Council. The meeting was also attended by US Ambassador to Vietnam Mark Knapper.

Vietnam was one of the first countries that President Donald Trump singled out as demonstrating a willingness to negotiate tariffs after a telephone conversation between the American leader and the head of the Communist Party To Lam. The two countries announced negotiations hours after Trump announced a 90-day pause in tariff increases, which he temporarily reduced to 10%.

Vietnam faced a 46% duty on products supplied to its most important export market.

Vietnam's leaders reacted with restraint to Xi Jinping's call for the communist country to jointly resist "unilateral intimidation", thus emphasizing Hanoi's cautious diplomatic approach between major powers.

Vietnam, according to Chinh, "has largely solved the problems of the United States, actively reducing taxes and increasing imports of American goods, and remains ready to participate in discussions and negotiations," the government said in a statement.

It is noted that this Southeast Asian country seeks "sustainable and balanced trade relations" with the United States. Vietnam's export-dependent economy is suffering a significant blow from mutual tariffs.

According to Dau Anh Tuan, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country's largest export market, the value of Vietnamese timber supplies to the United States is estimated to fall by 30% this year if the 10% tariff remains.

According to the Vietnam Customs Department, Vietnamese exports of wood and wood products to the United States in 2024 are estimated at $9.06 billion, up 24% from the previous year.

According to estimates by the National Statistical Office, 15 major commodities exported to the United States from Vietnam, including textiles, wood, footwear, computers, mobile phones and components, will also be severely affected by US duties.

Foreign investment allocated to Vietnam will decrease by 3-5% if mutual duties are at the level of 20-25%, said Kan Van Luc, a member of the National Advisory Council on Fiscal and Monetary Policy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on Vietnam to join China in "jointly resisting intimidation". This statement was made during the visit of the Chinese leader to Hanoi, as part of his tour of Southeast Asian countries.