Hanoi goes underwater: Typhoon Matmo caused severe floods, meteorologists predict three more storms by the end of the year

Torrential rains from Typhoon Matmo have flooded the streets of Hanoi, paralyzing traffic, and schools have switched to distance learning. This is another wave of floods in the Vietnamese capital after a series of storms over the past month. Meteorologists warn of further thunderstorms and three more storms by the end of the year, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Torrential rains caused by Typhoon Matmo flooded some areas of Hanoi on Tuesday. This is the latest downpour in a series of floods that have inundated the Vietnamese capital over the past month as a wave of storms swept through the country's northern regions. - the publication states.

Reportedly, heavy rains flooded major roads, leaving motorcycles and cars stranded, and people had to wade through knee-deep water. The most affected were the inner districts of the city, where the sewage system cannot cope with the large amount of rain, the publication writes.

It's a loop - it rains, the streets flood, and people desperately try to get through it. I'm afraid this will soon become the norm for us. - said Nguyen Ngoc Long, a resident of Hanoi.

Several schools in the capital closed or switched to online learning, and several flights to and from Noi Bai International Airport were delayed or rescheduled. - Reuters reports.

Last week, Hanoi experienced severe flooding due to Typhoon Bualoy, which killed at least 51 people in Vietnam and caused approximately $600 million in damage. The meteorological agency forecasts rain and thunderstorms in Hanoi throughout Tuesday morning, warning of possible flooding in low-lying areas, and said that "the country expects three more storms by the end of 2025."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam claimed the lives of three people, and ten more were injured. Houses were damaged, rice fields were flooded, and the streets of Hanoi turned into rivers.