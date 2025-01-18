ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121295 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120577 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107179 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104077 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Xi Jinping says Beijing is ready to cooperate with Hanoi: a new strategic community

Xi Jinping says Beijing is ready to cooperate with Hanoi: a new strategic community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33725 views

China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other “comrades and brothers.

China has declared its readiness to work closely with Vietnam to create a community with a common future, which is of strategic importance to both countries. This was reported by Xinhua, according to UNN.

Details

In his congratulatory address to Vietnam's leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Chinese President emphasized the importance of the common history and the support that the two countries provided to each other in the struggle for independence. This long-term cooperation has become the basis for strengthening the partnership. 

The concept of a "community with a common future," which is being actively promoted by China, emphasizes long-term cooperation with countries that share common goals and ideological positions. Beijing views relations with Hanoi as particularly important for regional stability and economic development. 

Over the past decades, China and Vietnam have not only developed economic and political ties, but also forged close cultural and historical relations. Emphasizing this unity, the Chinese side characterized the two countries as "comrades and brothers." 

04.09.23, 05:19 • 492492 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
hanoiHanoi
vietnamVietnam
beijingBeijing
chinaChina

