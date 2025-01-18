China has declared its readiness to work closely with Vietnam to create a community with a common future, which is of strategic importance to both countries. This was reported by Xinhua, according to UNN.

In his congratulatory address to Vietnam's leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Chinese President emphasized the importance of the common history and the support that the two countries provided to each other in the struggle for independence. This long-term cooperation has become the basis for strengthening the partnership.

The concept of a "community with a common future," which is being actively promoted by China, emphasizes long-term cooperation with countries that share common goals and ideological positions. Beijing views relations with Hanoi as particularly important for regional stability and economic development.

Over the past decades, China and Vietnam have not only developed economic and political ties, but also forged close cultural and historical relations. Emphasizing this unity, the Chinese side characterized the two countries as "comrades and brothers."