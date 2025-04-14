$41.180.14
China urges Vietnam to resist US pressure during Xi Jinping's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10471 views

During Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam, China called for joint resistance to US pressure and 45 bilateral agreements were signed. The agreements cover areas from trade to artificial intelligence.

China urges Vietnam to resist US pressure during Xi Jinping's visit

More than 40 bilateral agreements were signed today during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

UNN reports with reference to AFР, Reuters and Xinhua News Agency.

Details

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on Vietnam to join China in "jointly resisting bullying." This statement was made during the PRC leader's visit to Hanoi, as part of his tour of Southeast Asian countries. In Vietnam, Xi Jinping is on the first stage of this tour, which is designed to present Beijing as a reliable ally in the face of an "unpredictable US president." As you know, Washington had previously announced customs tariffs for most of the world's famous countries, and then largely abolished them, but with the exception of duties on China.

According to media reports, during Xi Jinping's visit to Hanoi today, 45 bilateral cooperation agreements were signed between China and Vietnam. The agreements cover a wide range of areas, from agricultural trade to customs inspections and artificial intelligence.

‘Our two countries should firmly defend the multilateral trading system, the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and the international environment of openness and cooperation,’ the Chinese president wrote in an article published by the Vietnamese newspaper Nhan Dan.

The Chinese head of state will then travel to Malaysia and Cambodia.

Recall

UNN reported that the Chinese leader will visit three Southeast Asian countries this week to strengthen economic ties.

The Trump Administration intends to conclude a large number of trade agreements in a short period of time.

Oil prices rose amid US tariff exemptions and China's import recovery14.04.25, 12:19 • 3838 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Hanoi
Vietnam
Xi Jinping
China
United States
