More than 40 bilateral agreements were signed today during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on Vietnam to join China in "jointly resisting bullying." This statement was made during the PRC leader's visit to Hanoi, as part of his tour of Southeast Asian countries. In Vietnam, Xi Jinping is on the first stage of this tour, which is designed to present Beijing as a reliable ally in the face of an "unpredictable US president." As you know, Washington had previously announced customs tariffs for most of the world's famous countries, and then largely abolished them, but with the exception of duties on China.

According to media reports, during Xi Jinping's visit to Hanoi today, 45 bilateral cooperation agreements were signed between China and Vietnam. The agreements cover a wide range of areas, from agricultural trade to customs inspections and artificial intelligence.



‘Our two countries should firmly defend the multilateral trading system, the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and the international environment of openness and cooperation,’ the Chinese president wrote in an article published by the Vietnamese newspaper Nhan Dan.

The Chinese head of state will then travel to Malaysia and Cambodia.

