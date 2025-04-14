Oil prices rose amid US tariff exemptions and China's import recovery

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1066 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17676 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15503 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20614 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29958 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63357 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59330 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33993 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59601 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106803 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Oil prices rose amid US tariff exemptions and China's import recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3820 views

Oil prices rose after the US lifted tariffs and China increased imports. Concerns about a trade war are limiting growth, with Goldman Sachs cutting its oil price forecasts.

Oil prices rose amid US tariff exemptions and China's import recovery

Oil prices rose on Monday after the US excluded some tariffs, and data from China showed a sharp increase in oil imports in March, but the rise was limited by concerns that the trade war between the US and China could weaken global economic growth and reduce demand for fuel, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $64.84 a barrel at 08:22 GMT (11:22 Kyiv time). West Texas Intermediate crude rose 10 cents, or 0.16%, to $61.60.

"News of tariff exemptions helped lift sentiment in the markets," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of global research at Onyx Capital Group. "But there is still a lot of volatility; there is political risk around this volatile approach to trade that continues to put pressure on markets."

The US has exempted smartphones and computers from duties - Bloomberg13.04.25, 01:57 • 7232 views

Against the background of the abolition of tariffs on smartphones, computers and some other electronic goods, Trump said on Sunday that he would announce a tariff rate on imported semiconductors next week.

China's oil imports in March rose sharply compared to the previous two months and rose almost 5% compared to a year earlier, data showed on Monday, boosted by Iranian oil and a recovery in supplies from Russia.

However, Brent and WTI have lost about $10 a barrel since the beginning of the month, and analysts have lowered oil price forecasts as the trade war between the world's two largest economies has intensified.

Goldman Sachs expects the average Brent crude price to be $63 and the average WTI crude price to be $59 by the end of 2025, with the average Brent crude price at $58 and WTI crude at $55 in 2026.

Oil price decline predicted in the US under Trump's presidency14.04.25, 01:38 • 3710 views

In the fourth quarter of 2025, global oil demand will grow by only 300,000 barrels per day year-on-year, analysts led by Daan Struyven said in their note, adding that the slowdown in demand is expected to be most pronounced for petrochemical raw materials.

The Brent crude oil price spread between December 2025 and December 2026 also moved into contango, as investors factored in oversupply and demand concerns, BMI, part of Fitch Solutions, said. In the contango market, prices for the nearest month are lower than prices for future months, indicating a lack of supply deficit, the publication writes.

Against the background of companies preparing for a possible decline in demand, the number of drilling rigs in the US for oil and gas production decreased for the third week in a row last week, according to data from oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

Potentially supporting oil prices, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday that the United States could stop exports of Iranian oil as part of Trump's plan to pressure Tehran over its nuclear program.

Both countries held "positive" and "constructive" talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to resume them next week, officials said over the weekend.

"This could help eliminate some of the sanctions risk affecting the oil market, especially if talks continue to move in the right direction," ING analysts said in their note.

Tehran says it has agreed with the US to continue talks on the atom next week12.04.25, 19:40 • 3421 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Oman
China
United States
Iran
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79