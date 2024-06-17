This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Vietnam. The decision of Hanoi, which ignored the Peace Summit, to host Putin angered US representatives. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On June 17, a number of Russian and Vietnamese media outlets confirmed that Putin is planning a visit to Hanoi. This move demonstrates the commitment of communist-ruled Vietnam to the Moscow regime.

During the two-day visit, which begins on Wednesday, Putin is expected to meet with new Vietnamese President To Lam and other leaders.

The publication also emphasized that Putin's visit to Vietnam will take place immediately after the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which was ignored by Hanoi's representatives.

Sources told Reuters that during his first state visit to Vietnam since 2017 , Putin will announce agreements in sectors such as trade, investment, technology, and education.

However, discussions with Vietnamese leaders are likely to focus on more sensitive issues.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Washington, Vietnam's main trading partner, is outraged by Hanoi's policy.

No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression or otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities - Reuters quotes a comment by a spokesman for the US Embassy in Hanoi.

The agency adds that Putin's ability to travel freely around the world normalizes Russia's blatant violations of international law

Recall

After his visit to Vietnam , Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit North Korea. This would be Putin's first visit to North Korea in more than 20 years.