Kiev did not start aggression against Russia: Putin said that the agreement with the DPRK has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly denied that Russia has requested military service from North Korea for the war in Ukraine. He stated this at a briefing reported by the Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Putin, speaking to journalists, explained that the document on the Union, which the Russian Federation signed with the DPRK, provides for mutual assistance only in the event of aggression against one of the countries of the treaty.

Regarding the reasons for providing mutual military support. It also says - in case of military aggression. (...) The Ukrainian regime launched aggression, but not against Russia, but against the "LPR" and "DPR" recognized by Moscow, when they were not yet part of the Russian Federation - says Putin.

He also assured that Russia has not asked other countries for military support to wage war in Ukraine.

We did not ask anyone about this (military support in the war against Ukraine - ed.), no one offered it to us, so there is no need - said Putin

Recall

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and met with Kim Jong-Un. In Pyongyang, They signed a strategic partnership agreementthat deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.

Immediately after that, the Russian President paid a visit to Vietnam. There, he signed more than ten agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi. In particular, memorandum on the construction of a center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam.