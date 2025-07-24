Vietnam to buy Lockheed Martin helicopters amid trade talks with US - Reuters

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47754 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 40737 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 74780 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 61251 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 73192 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 94069 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 67496 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50234 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74274 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161392 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 32745 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 24471 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 96517 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - ZelenskyyJuly 24, 07:40 AM • 14240 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 60845 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47751 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 97629 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161390 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 243517 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 299504 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 178339 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 296916 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 381142 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 385564 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 374461 views
Actual
Su-34
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram

Vietnam to buy Lockheed Martin helicopters amid trade talks with US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security has agreed to purchase two Lockheed Martin helicopters, a key security deal with the US following the lifting of the arms embargo. This deal, worth over $100 million, comes amid trade talks between the countries.

Vietnam to buy Lockheed Martin helicopters amid trade talks with US - Reuters

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security has agreed to purchase two Lockheed Martin helicopters. This will be a key security deal with the United States since Washington lifted its arms embargo on the communist country ten years ago, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The deal came after the country's Ministry of Public Security had been in lengthy negotiations since at least 2022 with several US defense companies regarding the acquisition of helicopters. Lockheed Martin is also in talks with Vietnam's Ministry of Defense about selling C-130 military transport aircraft, officials familiar with the situation said.

Vietnam, which relies heavily on Russian weapons, has been seeking to diversify its arsenal for years. It is also currently negotiating with the Trump administration on key elements of a customs agreement that is crucial for maintaining access to its largest export market.

Vietnamese pilots are already training on Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky helicopters, one source directly familiar with the situation said. The deal is said to be worth over $100 million and could include more helicopters at a later stage.

The source did not specify the helicopter model in question but said that pilots are training on S-92 helicopters, which are used in several countries for both civilian and military purposes.

Two other sources briefed on the negotiations confirmed that Vietnam had agreed to buy two Lockheed Martin helicopters but did not provide information on the cost or model. All sources declined to be named as the information was not public.

Vietnam abolishes the death penalty for bribery, drugs and crimes against the state25.06.25, 14:04 • 2129 views

Arms supplies to Vietnam

Since the lifting of the arms embargo on Vietnam in 2016, US security deals with the former enemy have been limited to coast guard vessels and training aircraft, which could lead to the purchase of military aircraft. Lockheed Martin said that procurement requests should be directed to the Vietnamese government.

In June 2022, the Vietnamese parliament approved the creation of a mobile police unit to combat crime, terrorism, and unrest, which would require helicopters to operate, according to government data and the text of the 2022 legislation.

US officials said that Washington views Vietnam as a key player in regional security and is ready to strengthen Vietnam's defense, especially in the South China Sea, where it often conflicts with China over disputed borders.

Support for the police may be more controversial. The latest US State Department report on human rights in Vietnam, published in 2023, warned of significant violations and abuses by security forces. The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the report was biased and inaccurate.

Sources did not link the potential procurement deal to the customs negotiations, but Vietnamese and US officials have repeatedly stated that the purchase of American military equipment would strengthen Hanoi's position in negotiations for a full trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump earlier in July announced a deal for a 20% tariff on Vietnamese goods imported into the United States, a 40% tariff on transshipped products, and no tariffs on US exports to Vietnam.

However, Hanoi, in turn, spoke of a preliminary framework agreement. Negotiations to finalize the agreement are still ongoing.

Addition

Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Vietnam, which provides for a 20% tariff for Vietnam on goods to the US and 40% on transshipment. In exchange, Vietnam will provide the US with full access to its markets with zero tariffs.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Hanoi
Vietnam
South China Sea
Donald Trump
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9