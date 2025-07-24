Vietnam to buy Lockheed Martin helicopters amid trade talks with US - Reuters

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security has agreed to purchase two Lockheed Martin helicopters. This will be a key security deal with the United States since Washington lifted its arms embargo on the communist country ten years ago, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

The deal came after the country's Ministry of Public Security had been in lengthy negotiations since at least 2022 with several US defense companies regarding the acquisition of helicopters. Lockheed Martin is also in talks with Vietnam's Ministry of Defense about selling C-130 military transport aircraft, officials familiar with the situation said.

Vietnam, which relies heavily on Russian weapons, has been seeking to diversify its arsenal for years. It is also currently negotiating with the Trump administration on key elements of a customs agreement that is crucial for maintaining access to its largest export market.

Vietnamese pilots are already training on Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky helicopters, one source directly familiar with the situation said. The deal is said to be worth over $100 million and could include more helicopters at a later stage.

The source did not specify the helicopter model in question but said that pilots are training on S-92 helicopters, which are used in several countries for both civilian and military purposes.

Two other sources briefed on the negotiations confirmed that Vietnam had agreed to buy two Lockheed Martin helicopters but did not provide information on the cost or model. All sources declined to be named as the information was not public.

Arms supplies to Vietnam

Since the lifting of the arms embargo on Vietnam in 2016, US security deals with the former enemy have been limited to coast guard vessels and training aircraft, which could lead to the purchase of military aircraft. Lockheed Martin said that procurement requests should be directed to the Vietnamese government.

In June 2022, the Vietnamese parliament approved the creation of a mobile police unit to combat crime, terrorism, and unrest, which would require helicopters to operate, according to government data and the text of the 2022 legislation.

US officials said that Washington views Vietnam as a key player in regional security and is ready to strengthen Vietnam's defense, especially in the South China Sea, where it often conflicts with China over disputed borders.

Support for the police may be more controversial. The latest US State Department report on human rights in Vietnam, published in 2023, warned of significant violations and abuses by security forces. The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the report was biased and inaccurate.

Sources did not link the potential procurement deal to the customs negotiations, but Vietnamese and US officials have repeatedly stated that the purchase of American military equipment would strengthen Hanoi's position in negotiations for a full trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump earlier in July announced a deal for a 20% tariff on Vietnamese goods imported into the United States, a 40% tariff on transshipped products, and no tariffs on US exports to Vietnam.

However, Hanoi, in turn, spoke of a preliminary framework agreement. Negotiations to finalize the agreement are still ongoing.

