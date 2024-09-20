Flooding due to Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar kills 293 people

The death toll in Myanmar as a result of Typhoon Yagi has reached 293 people, 89 people are missing, the junta said on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"Yagi swept through northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, causing flooding and landslides that killed 613 people across the region, according to official figures.

In Myanmar, 293 people were killed and 89 were missing as of Thursday morning, the junta's information group reported.

On Wednesday, she reported that about 270,000 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded, and more than 100,000 farm animals were killed.

Last weekend, the junta made a rare appeal for foreign aid to help fight the disaster. On Wednesday, an Indian warship delivered aid, including dried food, clothing, medicine and tents, to the Tilawa port in Yangon's commercial center, local media reported.

