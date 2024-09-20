ukenru
Flooding due to Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar kills 293 people

Flooding due to Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar kills 293 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12338 views

Myanmar reported 293 dead and 89 missing as a result of Typhoon Yagi. The disaster flooded 270,000 hectares of crops and killed more than 100,000 farm animals. The authorities appealed for international assistance.

The death toll in Myanmar as a result of Typhoon Yagi has reached 293 people, 89 people are missing, the junta said on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"Yagi swept through northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, causing flooding and landslides that killed 613 people across the region, according to official figures.

In Myanmar, 293 people were killed and 89 were missing as of Thursday morning, the junta's information group reported.

On Wednesday, she reported that about 270,000 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded, and more than 100,000 farm animals were killed.

Last weekend, the junta made a rare appeal for foreign aid to help fight the disaster. On Wednesday, an Indian warship delivered aid, including dried food, clothing, medicine and tents, to the Tilawa port in Yangon's commercial center, local media reported.

Typhoon Yagi has already claimed 155 lives in Vietnam, Hanoi flooded due to river overflow11.09.24, 14:54 • 12164 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

hanoiHanoi
vietnamVietnam
thailandThailand
myanmarMyanmar

