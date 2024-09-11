Typhoon Yagi has already claimed 155 lives in Vietnam, Hanoi flooded due to river overflow

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Typhoon Yagi has already claimed 155 lives in Vietnam, Hanoi flooded due to river overflow

Typhoon Yagi has already claimed 155 lives in Vietnam, Hanoi flooded due to river overflow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12166 views

The capital of Vietnam evacuates residents due to the overflow of the Red River after Typhoon Yagi. Water levels reached a 20-year high, flooding streets and causing power outages in some areas.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi has evacuated thousands of people living near the overflowing Red River as its level rose to a 20-year high, flooding the streets a few days after Typhoon Yagi hit the north of the country, killing at least 155 people, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Asia's most powerful typhoon this year, Yagi brought storms and heavy rains as it moved westward after making landfall on Saturday, collapsing a bridge this week on its way through provinces along the Red River, the region's largest.

Typhoon Yagi leaves more than 60 dead and a bridge collapsed in Vietnam09.09.24, 16:18 • 11887 views

The government estimates that across the country, the typhoon and subsequent landslides and flooding claimed 155 lives and left 141 missing.

On Wednesday, Vietnam's state electricity company EVN said it had cut off power in some flooded areas of the capital for safety reasons.

Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said in a statement that the Red River's level had reached its highest level in two decades and that more rain was expected over the next two days.

In some schools in Hanoi, students were told to stay at home for the rest of the week, while thousands of residents of low-lying areas were evacuated, the government and state media reported.

Closer to the city center, the children's charity Blue Dragon evacuated its office on Tuesday after authorities warned of flood risks.

EVN said on Wednesday that it has stopped releasing water from the dam of the Hoa Binh hydropower plant, the second largest in northern Vietnam, into the Red River's tributary, the Da River, to reduce water flows.

Vietnamese authorities also expressed concern on Wednesday that Chinese hydropower plants were discharging water into another Red River tributary, the Luo River, known in China as the Pan-Lungjiang, and Beijing said the two countries were cooperating to prevent flooding.

"Yagi damaged many factories and flooded warehouses in coastal export-oriented industrial centers east of Hanoi, forcing businesses to close, some expected to resume full operations in just a few weeks, executives said.

"Disruptions threaten global supply chains, as Vietnam is home to large enterprises of multinational corporations that mainly supply goods to the United States, Europe and other developed countries," the publication points out.

Elsewhere, in the provinces north of the capital, landslides caused by severe flooding have killed dozens of people.

Among the factories located on the outskirts of the city of about 400,000 people is a large Samsung Electronics plant, which ships about half of its smartphones worldwide from Vietnam.

According to a Reuters eyewitness, there were no signs of flooding at the facility on Wednesday.

Francine strengthens to a hurricane and moves toward the Louisiana coast: residents prepare for landfall11.09.24, 13:55 • 12886 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

