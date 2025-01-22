ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Hetmantsev decided to deprive Ukrainians of affordable foreign shopping: what do Ukrainians think about it

Hetmantsev decided to deprive Ukrainians of affordable foreign shopping: what do Ukrainians think about it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124187 views

Hetmantsev decided to deprive Ukrainians of affordable foreign shopping: what do Ukrainians think about it

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, has registered bills that provide for the taxation of all international parcels sent by marketplaces, regardless of their value. Ukrainians criticized the MP's initiative, UNN reports.

Context

Hetmantsev has registered in the parliament draft laws on the taxation of value added tax and customs duties on postal items from abroad. Among the main changes that Hetmantsev proposes to introduce is that citizens can receive goods worth only up to 45 euros without VAT, provided that such goods are sent to them by individuals without any payment and without a commercial purpose.

At the same time, it is proposed that goods purchased by citizens on marketplaces or other similar platforms be subject to VAT regardless of their value. Import duties on such goods will be levied only if their value exceeds EUR 150.

This idea was criticized by Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Poshta. He warned that the adoption of Hetmantsev's bill would hit defense capabilities, as components for UAVs are often ordered from abroad, and would also lead to an increase in the cost of parcels for citizens. "Preventing people from exchanging cheap goods means preventing them from lifting themselves out of poverty. The cheaper it is for people to import foreign goods, the more of their own problems they will solve in our already difficult times," said Mr. Popereshnyuk. In addition, he believes that the proposed changes will complicate the process of customs clearance of international parcels.

Details

UNN asked Ukrainians how often they shop abroad and what they think about Hetmantsev's initiative to tax all international parcels.

According to residents and visitors of the capital, they buy goods abroad relatively often. That is why Hetmantsev's initiative to tax all international parcels, which will increase their cost, is perceived negatively.

Respondents believe that this will lead to a decrease in the number of orders, and Ukrainians will have to work even harder to afford purchases on marketplaces abroad.

They advised Hetmantsev to think about creating alternatives to international marketplaces before raising prices through increased taxation.

Recall

Hetmantsev has come up with some strange initiatives before. For example, he proposed to raffle off reservations from mobilization due to the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

