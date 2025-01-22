Trump has handed special representative Kellogg the job of ending the Ukraine war in a 100 days - WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump has handed his special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the job of ending the Ukraine war in a hundred days, reports The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

"President Trump has handed retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg the job of ending the Ukraine war in a hundred days. Almost no one thinks he can do it - especially the Russians. Rather, they say Kellogg’s role as a special envoy to Ukraine, which comes amid a flurry of such appointments, is an opening gambit in peace talks that Trump is determined to control himself. But dealmaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be far more difficult than Trump promised on the campaign trail, when he said he would end the conflict before he took office," the publication writes.

As the publication notes, as Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kellogg will advise him on the negotiations, "but it is unclear whether Trump is seeking much advice".

Kellogg's past military experience may be important for the U.S. president when weighing the consequences of expanding or ending aid to Ukraine, say former colleagues. But he has never been a diplomat, and if his experience in the White House is any guide, he will not participate in any real negotiations with Russia, say his former colleagues.

Meanwhile, the publication writes, Russia has not expressed interest in engaging with Kellogg.

Kellogg's former colleagues say he was appointed as a special representative for Ukraine against the backdrop of a proposed peace plan he co-authored last year, which contained deep criticism of the Biden administration.

In Moscow, Kremlin officials mocked the roadmap as impossible, the publication notes, and points to its coverage in Russian Kremlin-controlled media.

Seth Jones, a political scientist and defense expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called Kellogg a serious thinker whose presence in Trump's orbit is intended to lend weight to White House decisions on Ukraine. But he pointed to the Kremlin's personal attacks on Kellogg and his plan.

"Negotiations haven't even started yet, and they're already persecuting the leading American involved in this," he said. "This doesn't sound favorable for negotiations or even a ceasefire."

Experienced general to realize Trump's vision: Volker comments on Kellogg's appointment as US Special Representative for Ukraine