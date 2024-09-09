Typhoon Yagi leaves more than 60 dead and a bridge collapsed in Vietnam

In the north of Vietnam, a bridge that is actively used collapsed as a result of Super Typhoon Yagi, causing 10 cars and two scooters to fall into the Red River, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phuc said on Monday, UNN reports citing the BBC.

At least three people were rescued and 13 are missing after the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Tho province, Mr. Ho added. It is unclear if there are any fatalities.

Part of the 375-meter-long structure is still standing, and the military has been instructed to build a pontoon bridge as soon as possible.

"Yagi, the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has killed more than 60 people since it hit Vietnam on Saturday, bringing with it strong winds of up to 203 km/h.

Over the past days, the storm has caused serious damage to northern Vietnam.

At least 44 people have been killed in landslides and flash floods, the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported Monday, including a 68-year-old woman, a one-year-old boy and a newborn baby.

More than 240 people have been injured, and about 1.5 million are still without electricity.

The typhoon also tore roofs off buildings and uprooted trees.

Although it weakened to a tropical depression, authorities warned of more flooding and landslides as the storm moved west.

In Yunbai province, floodwaters reached a meter on Monday, and 2,400 families moved to higher ground as water levels rose, the AFP news agency reported.

"The Yagi also sank and washed away dozens of fishing boats. On Sunday, search and rescue services found 27 people adrift at sea after a dozen fishermen were reported missing.

Almost 50,000 people were evacuated from coastal cities in Vietnam, and authorities issued a warning to stay indoors.

Schools were temporarily closed in 12 northern provinces, including Hanoi.

Before it hit Vietnam, Yagi had killed 24 people across South China and the Philippines.

Scientists say typhoons and hurricanes are becoming stronger, more frequent, and staying on land longer because of climate change. Warmer ocean waters mean storms gain more energy, leading to higher wind speeds. A warmer atmosphere also holds more moisture, which can lead to more intense rainfall.