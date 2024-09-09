ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200251 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199265 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112444 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187887 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Typhoon Yagi leaves more than 60 dead and a bridge collapsed in Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi leaves more than 60 dead and a bridge collapsed in Vietnam

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11888 views

In Vietnam, a bridge collapsed due to super typhoon Yagi, 10 cars and 2 scooters fell into the river. At least 3 people were rescued, 13 went missing, and the typhoon killed more than 60 people.

In the north of Vietnam, a bridge that is actively used collapsed as a result of Super Typhoon Yagi, causing 10 cars and two scooters to fall into the Red River, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phuc said on Monday, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

At least three people were rescued and 13 are missing after the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Tho province, Mr. Ho added. It is unclear if there are any fatalities.

Part of the 375-meter-long structure is still standing, and the military has been instructed to build a pontoon bridge as soon as possible.

"Yagi, the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has killed more than 60 people since it hit Vietnam on Saturday, bringing with it strong winds of up to 203 km/h.

Over the past days, the storm has caused serious damage to northern Vietnam.

At least 44 people have been killed in landslides and flash floods, the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported Monday, including a 68-year-old woman, a one-year-old boy and a newborn baby.

More than 240 people have been injured, and about 1.5 million are still without electricity.

The typhoon also tore roofs off buildings and uprooted trees.

Although it weakened to a tropical depression, authorities warned of more flooding and landslides as the storm moved west.

In Yunbai province, floodwaters reached a meter on Monday, and 2,400 families moved to higher ground as water levels rose, the AFP news agency reported.

"The Yagi also sank and washed away dozens of fishing boats. On Sunday, search and rescue services found 27 people adrift at sea after a dozen fishermen were reported missing.

Almost 50,000 people were evacuated from coastal cities in Vietnam, and authorities issued a warning to stay indoors.

Schools were temporarily closed in 12 northern provinces, including Hanoi.

Addendum

Before it hit Vietnam, Yagi had killed 24 people across South China and the Philippines.

Scientists say typhoons and hurricanes are becoming stronger, more frequent, and staying on land longer because of climate change. Warmer ocean waters mean storms gain more energy, leading to higher wind speeds. A warmer atmosphere also holds more moisture, which can lead to more intense rainfall.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

