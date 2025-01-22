ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
What used cars from the USA are most often bought by Ukrainians - new statistics

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 41.7 thousand used cars from the United States, which is 46% more than a year earlier. The most popular model was the Tesla Model 3, and the average age of imported cars was 5.8 years.

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 41.7 thousand used cars from the United States, up 46% from 2023. The most popular model was the Tesla Model 3, and the average age of imported cars reached 5.8 years, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last year, Ukrainians purchased almost 41.7 thousand used cars from the United States. This is 19% of all used cars registered for the first time in 2024," Ukravtoprom reports.

Compared to 2023, the demand for used cars from the US increased by 46%.

The average age of the used cars that joined the Ukrainian fleet last year is 5.8 years.

The largest share of this number (45%) belongs to cars with gasoline engines.

Then they go on:

  • electric vehicles - 36%
    • hybrid cars - 7%
      • cars with LPG - 6.5%
        • diesel - 5.5%

          The top 5 used cars made in the United States were included in the list:

          • TESLA Model 3 - 4521 units;
            • TESLA Model Y - 3984 units;
              • FORD Escape - 2747 units;
                • JEEP Cherokee - 2492 units;
                  • VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 2344 units.

                    Which hybrid cars were chosen by Ukrainians in 2024: the bestsellers are named10.01.25, 12:30 • 25812 views

