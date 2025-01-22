What used cars from the USA are most often bought by Ukrainians - new statistics

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 41.7 thousand used cars from the United States, up 46% from 2023. The most popular model was the Tesla Model 3, and the average age of imported cars reached 5.8 years, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last year, Ukrainians purchased almost 41.7 thousand used cars from the United States. This is 19% of all used cars registered for the first time in 2024," Ukravtoprom reports.

Compared to 2023, the demand for used cars from the US increased by 46%.

The average age of the used cars that joined the Ukrainian fleet last year is 5.8 years.

The largest share of this number (45%) belongs to cars with gasoline engines.

Then they go on:

electric vehicles - 36%

hybrid cars - 7%

cars with LPG - 6.5%

diesel - 5.5%

The top 5 used cars made in the United States were included in the list:

TESLA Model 3 - 4521 units;

TESLA Model Y - 3984 units;

FORD Escape - 2747 units;

JEEP Cherokee - 2492 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 2344 units.

