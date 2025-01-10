Which hybrid cars were chosen by Ukrainians in 2024: the bestsellers are named

In 2024, 23.9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 39% more than a year earlier. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

"Last year, 23.9 thousand hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV) joined the Ukrainian car fleet. This is 39% more than in 2023," Ukravtoprom said.

The share of new cars in this number was 57%, down from 63% last year.

In the segment of new passenger cars, the hybrid market leader was the TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover (3101 units). TOYOTA Camry was second (781 units). The third most popular is NISSAN Qashqai (777 units).

In the registrations of imported used cars with hybrid powertrains, FORD Fusion US is the leader (896 units). Also in the top three: TOYOTA Prius (609 units) and TOYOTA RAV-4 (586 units).

