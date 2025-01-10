Which hybrid cars were chosen by Ukrainians in 2024: the bestsellers are named

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39430 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144664 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125831 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169548 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110365 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128812 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127472 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88381 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190738 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179996 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127463 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128803 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142366 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134037 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151266 views
Which hybrid cars were chosen by Ukrainians in 2024: the bestsellers are named

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25813 views

In 2023, 23.9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 39% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids.

In 2024, 23.9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 39% more than a year earlier. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

"Last year, 23.9 thousand hybrid passenger cars (HEV and PHEV) joined the Ukrainian car fleet. This is 39% more than in 2023," Ukravtoprom said.

The share of new cars in this number was 57%, down from 63% last year.

In the segment of new passenger cars, the hybrid market leader was the TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover (3101 units). TOYOTA Camry was second (781 units). The third most popular is NISSAN Qashqai (777 units).

In the registrations of imported used cars with hybrid powertrains, FORD Fusion US is the leader (896 units). Also in the top three: TOYOTA Prius (609 units) and TOYOTA RAV-4 (586 units).

Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year09.01.25, 18:00 • 55258 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
toyotaToyota
nissanNissan
ukraineUkraine

