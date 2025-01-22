ukenru
Armed Forces of Ukraine are switching to electronic medical records instead of “Form 100”: what will it bring

Armed Forces of Ukraine are switching to electronic medical records instead of “Form 100”: what will it bring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103851 views

The Ministry of Defense is introducing an electronic primary medical record for servicemen instead of the paper “Form 100”. The system should be operational within three months and will become the basis for a register of combat injuries.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will introduce an electronic primary medical record to improve the provision of medical care, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Defense is improving the maintenance of records on the provision of pre-hospital medical care to servicemen. The outdated "Form 100" will be replaced by an electronic primary medical record," the Defense Ministry said.

As noted, the form will be maintained electronically in the information and communication system "Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

"This is an important step that creates an opportunity to collect and analyze medical data, which will be used to make decisions on improving the provision of medical care at the pre-hospital stage," commented Nikita Nikitenko, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, who oversees the healthcare sector in the ministry.

As indicated, the implementation of this order is also the basis for the work of the combat trauma registry, which the Ministry of Defense is working on launching. The data from this registry, in particular, will form the evidence base for treatment protocols in NATO countries.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has ordered to ensure the introduction of an electronic Primary Medical Record within three months from the date the order comes into force.

Within the same period, the technical possibility of maintaining this card using the Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be ensured.

Military in hospitals will receive special rations according to NATO standards: what is changing16.11.24, 20:47 • 25368 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

