Francine strengthens to a hurricane and moves toward the Louisiana coast: residents prepare for landfall

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117308 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195148 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151833 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196678 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185579 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105058 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83147 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59210 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37152 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66401 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200620 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149063 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143462 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159892 views
Francine strengthens to a hurricane and moves toward the Louisiana coast: residents prepare for landfall

Francine strengthens to a hurricane and moves toward the Louisiana coast: residents prepare for landfall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12886 views

Tropical Storm Frances has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves toward the Louisiana coast. It is expected to make landfall on Wednesday with strong winds and a storm surge of up to 3 meters.

Francine turned into a hurricane on Tuesday evening, moving to the south of Louisiana in the United States, strengthening over the extremely warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and those in possible danger rushed to complete preparations for the storm, stocking up on the necessary, UNN writes with reference to AP.

Details

Residents, especially in southern Louisiana, have a 24-hour window to "batten down the hatches," warned state Governor Jeff Landrieu at noon, while Francine was still a tropical storm.

Having just become a Category 1 hurricane, Francine was accompanied by sustained winds of 120 km/h, and forecasters warned that it was expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Wednesday afternoon or evening local time with potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds - possibly even as a Category 2 storm with winds of 155 to 175 km/h.

By 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Francine was located about 560 kilometers southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, and was moving northeast at 17 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Watch Center in Miami.

According to the center, a hurricane warning was issued along the Louisiana coast from Cameron east to Grand Isle, about 80 kilometers south of New Orleans. A storm surge warning was issued from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border. This warning means that there is a possibility of life-threatening flooding.

In downtown New Orleans this afternoon, cars and trucks reportedly lined up to pick up sandbags, which people hope will protect their homes from possible flooding.

Landrieu said that the Louisiana National Guard is deploying to areas that may be affected by Francine.

Brad Reinhart, a senior hurricane specialist at the Hurricane Center, indicated that much of Louisiana and Mississippi could see 10-20 cm of rain by Friday morning, with a possibility of 30 centimeters. This heavy rain could also cause significant flash flooding and urban flooding.

The Hurricane Center said that eastern Mississippi and especially coastal parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are at risk of "significant" flooding and urban flooding starting Wednesday. Flooding is also "likely" further inland, in the lower Mississippi Valley and lower Tennessee Valley from Wednesday through Friday, as Francine moves inland, it said.

According to forecasters, the storm surge of Francine on the Louisiana coast can reach 3 meters from Cameron to Port Fourchon and Vermilion Bay.

Addendum

Francine is the sixth storm with the name in the Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Francine threatens Louisiana and Texas in the United States10.09.24, 09:30 • 12487 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

