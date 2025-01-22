ukenru
Prince Harry to receive compensation from The Sun for illegal surveillance

Prince Harry to receive compensation from The Sun for illegal surveillance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114421 views

News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.

Prince Harry has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN), the British subsidiary of the empire of tycoon Rupert Murdoch and owner of The Sun newspaper.

Transmits to UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Harry, 40, the youngest son of Britain's King Charles, has reached a settlement in his legal battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Harry's lawyer said that the agreement was reached after NGN agreed to pay significant damages and admitted that Harry, the youngest son of Britain's King Charles, was the victim of illegal media activity and had his phone hacked.

For reference

News Group Newspaper (NGN) is affiliated with the publisher of The Sun, a company owned by tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Official statement

Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, read a statement in court, noting the following:

Following negotiations between the parties, at a hearing this Wednesday (22.01.2025) in the ongoing litigation in this case, NGN offers a “full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex” for years of unlawful intrusion. This refers to the serious interference by The Sun in Prince Harry's private life between 1996 and 2011, including cases of illegal activities carried out by private detectives working for the British tabloid.

Recall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published a holiday card with photos of their children. Fans were amazed by the long hair of three-year-old Princess Lilibeth, who hasn't been seen since 2022.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
prince-harry-duke-of-sussexPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex
californiaCalifornia
karl-iiiCharles III
netflixNetflix
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

