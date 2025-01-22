Prince Harry to receive compensation from The Sun for illegal surveillance

Prince Harry has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN), the British subsidiary of the empire of tycoon Rupert Murdoch and owner of The Sun newspaper.

Details

Harry, 40, the youngest son of Britain's King Charles, has reached a settlement in his legal battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Harry's lawyer said that the agreement was reached after NGN agreed to pay significant damages and admitted that Harry, the youngest son of Britain's King Charles, was the victim of illegal media activity and had his phone hacked.

For reference

News Group Newspaper (NGN) is affiliated with the publisher of The Sun, a company owned by tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Official statement

Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, read a statement in court, noting the following:

Following negotiations between the parties, at a hearing this Wednesday (22.01.2025) in the ongoing litigation in this case, NGN offers a “full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex” for years of unlawful intrusion. This refers to the serious interference by The Sun in Prince Harry's private life between 1996 and 2011, including cases of illegal activities carried out by private detectives working for the British tabloid.

Recall

