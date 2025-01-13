Meghan Markle postpones premiere of her new Netflix show due to fires in California

The premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's show Meghan Markle has been postponed to March due to the destruction caused by the fires in Los Angeles. This was reported by Netflix, according to UNN.

Details

At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the show's release has been postponed from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4 due to the devastation caused by the ongoing Los Angeles fires - the statement said.

The Duchess of Sussex thanked Netflix for its support.

“I'm grateful to my partners at Netflix for their support in postponing the launch as we focus on the needs of those affected by the fires in my home state of California,” Megan said.

Recall

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle show on Netflix, where she portrays herself as a housewife. It's a return to her roots as a lifestyle blogger and an attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.

In the show “Love, Meghan”, Meghan will combine practical advice and candid conversations with friends, new and old. The Duchess will also share her personal tips and tricks on how easy it is to create beauty, even in something unexpected.