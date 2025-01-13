Meghan Markle postpones premiere of her new Netflix show due to fires in California

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 17713 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139253 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122940 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130925 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166392 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160394 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113903 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74820 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124885 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123362 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69922 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 84405 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139253 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160394 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177665 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123362 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124885 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141163 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132949 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150320 views
Actual
Meghan Markle postpones premiere of her new Netflix show due to fires in California

Meghan Markle postpones premiere of her new Netflix show due to fires in California

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130579 views

Netflix has postponed the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show from January to March 4 due to the destruction caused by the Los Angeles fires. In the new show, “Love, Meghan,” the Duchess will share advice and have candid conversations with friends.

The premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's show Meghan Markle has been postponed to March due to the destruction caused by the fires in Los Angeles. This was reported by Netflix, according to UNN.

Details

At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the show's release has been postponed from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4 due to the devastation caused by the ongoing Los Angeles fires

- the statement said.

The Duchess of Sussex thanked Netflix for its support.

“I'm grateful to my partners at Netflix for their support in postponing the launch as we focus on the needs of those affected by the fires in my home state of California,” Megan said.

Recall 

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle show on Netflix, where she portrays herself as a housewife. It's a return to her roots as a lifestyle blogger and an attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.

In the show “Love, Meghan”, Meghan will combine practical advice and candid conversations with friends, new and old. The Duchess will also share her personal tips and tricks on how easy it is to create beauty, even in something unexpected. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles
netflixNetflix
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

