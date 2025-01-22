ukenru
Netflix to raise subscription prices in a number of countries after user growth

Netflix to raise subscription prices in a number of countries after user growth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113286 views

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal after the number of streaming service subscribers grew by almost 19 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This was reported by BBC, UNN.

Details [1

It is reported that the number of Netflix subscribers has increased compared to what was expected. In particular, this is attributed to the release of the second season of the Squid Game series, as well as sporting events, such as a boxing match between influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

As you know, in the US, prices will increase for almost all plans, including the standard ad-free subscription, which will now cost $17.99 per month compared to the standard subscription, which will cost $15.49.

Image

The last time Netflix raised prices in the US was in October 2023, when it also increased the cost of some tariff plans in the UK.

From time to time, we will ask our users to pay a little more so that we can reinvest in further improving Netflix

- the company said in a statement.

According to Netflix, the total number of payers in 2024 is more than 300 million. It was expected that 9.6 million new subscribers would be added in the period from October to December, but their number significantly exceeded this figure. In addition, the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion in October-December compared to the same period last year. The company's sales increased from $8.8 billion to $10.2 billion.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

