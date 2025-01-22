The expert criticized ARMA for updating the design of the register of seized assets instead of filling it with content

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100438 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101776 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109750 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133765 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136919 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103818 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113470 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121399 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116321 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45791 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46699 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157999 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33156 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46699 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116321 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121399 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140797 views
The expert criticized ARMA for updating the design of the register of seized assets instead of filling it with content

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126641 views

Vladyslav Romanov stated that the data in the ARMA's Register of Seized Assets is outdated, despite its updates. Employees are forced to manually enter information, which makes it difficult to monitor assets.

Despite the Asset Recovery and Management Agency's statements about updating the Register of Seized Property, real problems with filling in the data remain unresolved. This was stated by the former head of the Central Interregional Territorial Department of the ARMA Vladyslav Romanov, who emphasized that even the best design will not help if the register does not contain up-to-date information, UNN reports.

"In the eternal dispute between form and content, especially in this case, the content always remains more important. No matter how much the form is changed, if the content is weak, then the benefit of such a "wrapper" is low," Romanov said.

According to him, the problems with filling the register make it difficult to monitor the assets transferred to ARMA's management, as well as the status of their processing.

"As for the content, I know from the users themselves that it is weak and it was and is difficult to monitor the assets managed by ARMA, their condition, when the manager will be selected, as of today and for the last six months. Information is not entered on time, it is not relevant," he added.

Romanov also spoke about how ARMA employees are forced to manually enter data into the register, which takes time and resources.

"Over the past six months, according to internal information from the ARMA, the search staff has been significantly expanded in order to actively search for assets. At the same time, a lot of employees of the search unit were hired to mechanically enter information into the register, in order to enter at least the initial information about the arrest into the register," he said.

The former employee also criticized ARMA's attempts to introduce new technologies.

"If there is no data in the array, then no matter how you manipulate the registry or the browser, there will be no benefit for an external user. This also applies to those who could take assets under management and pay money for it. Despite the signing of a memorandum with the space agency and statements about new search tools, it looks ridiculous," Romanov said.

Opening public access to the Register of Seized Assets was a key condition for Olena Duma to retain her position as Head of ARMA. After pressure from the parliament and the public, as well as fear of leaving her post, the Head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and in the second half of 2023 it was opened.  However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for the incompleteness and inaccuracy of the data in the registry. This information was confirmed by the audit of the Accounting Chamber .

In turn, ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency". She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and the improvement of its performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Following the comments of the Accounting Chamber, Olena Duma announced the "first large-scale update" of the Register of Seized Assets since its creation. She spoke about improved functionality, modern design, and improved accessibility. In her opinion, this will contribute to transparency in asset management.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

