Tropical storm in the Philippines: death toll rises, threat of return
Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.
The death toll from tropical storm Trami in the Philippines has increased. As of October 25, at least 82 people are believed to have died. This was reported by UNN with reference to AР.
Tropical storm Trami brought gale force winds, heavy rains and landslides to the Philippines on Thursday. Thousands of people are trapped on the roofs of their homes and emergency services are evacuating. At least 82 people have been killed.
The police chief of Batangas province, south of Manila, said that 49 people were killed in the landslides in their region alone. Eleven other residents of Batangas village are still missing.
However, the storm's onslaught may not be over yet: forecasters have suggested a rare possibility that the storm, already the 11th this year and one of the deadliest, could turn around next week as it is pushed back by strong winds in the South China Sea.
On Friday afternoon, wind gusts in the Philippines reached speeds of 410 kilometers per hour. The storm continued to move towards Vietnam, which is projected to be attacked by Trami starting on Sunday if it stays on its current course.
In Mexico, Storm John caused widespread flooding and landslides, killing at least 22 people. The state of Guerrero suffered the most, where rescue operations and evacuations are underway.
