Typhoon Fung-wong claims two lives in the Philippines, over a million evacuated: storm heads for Taiwan

Tropical Typhoon Fung-wong intensified to a "super typhoon," causing two deaths in the Philippines, as well as flooding and destruction. As of the morning of November 10, it became known that the typhoon would move towards Taiwan, weakening, UNN reports with reference to AFP, South China Morning Post, and EFE.

Typhoon Fung-wong hit the eastern coast of the Philippines and caused the death of two people. In particular, in Samar province (eastern Philippines), the body of a 64-year-old woman who was trying to evacuate was found under rubble and trees, Juniel Tagarino, a rescuer from Catbalogan city, told AFP.

The Civil Defense Bureau later confirmed the death of another person due to sudden flooding on the heavily affected island of Catanduanes (northeast of the country).

The event also caused the displacement of 1.4 million residents of the region. As a result of the disaster, entire villages were flooded, and numerous communities remain without electricity.

The region is still struggling with the devastation caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which on Tuesday claimed the lives of at least 224 people in the central provinces before reaching Vietnam, where at least five people died.

Typhoon Fung-wong entered the South China Sea

On Monday, Typhoon Fung-wong moved from the northwestern Philippines. It entered the eastern part of the South China Sea early on Monday, November 10. This is currently the 14th storm this year with maximum sustained winds of level 13 and gusts reaching level 16.

Currently, "super typhoon" Fung-wong is heading towards Taiwan, but at the same time, it is significantly weakening.

The Philippine authorities have begun a massive evacuation of more than 100,000 people from eastern and northern areas due to the approaching super typhoon "Fung-wong." A storm warning has been declared throughout the country, and the highest, fifth, level of danger has been established in some provinces.