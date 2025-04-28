The Philippines landed on three islands disputed with China in response to Beijing's actions

The Philippines landed on three islands disputed with China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Philippine News Agency.

Details

It is noted that this was a response to Beijing's statement about control over the disputed reef in the South China Sea.

The operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the Philippine government to protect the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the country in the West Philippine Sea. In addition, this regular interagency operation strengthens the Philippines' commitment to protecting its maritime space, respecting international law, and ensuring peace and stability in the region. - the message says.

It is also indicated that in as part of the operation, four combined teams in rubber boats landed on the islands "Sandy Cay 1", "Sandy Cay 2" and "Sandy Cay 3" and in the waters adjacent to them.

Let us remind you

On the eve of China announced the establishment of control over the disputed Sandy Cay reef, which is located a few kilometers from the most important military outpost of the Philippines in the South China Sea. The Chinese Coast Guard "introduced maritime control and exercises sovereign jurisdiction" over Sandy Cay. Coast Guard officers unfurled the Chinese flag, declaring sovereignty over the reef.

