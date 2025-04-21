Philippines and US started military exercises amid tensions with China

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 634 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 18844 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 18842 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17610 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 21695 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 20752 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 18353 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 53987 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 36983 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52263 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

April 21, 07:34 AM • 42547 views

Pope Francis has died

April 21, 07:57 AM • 38604 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 37873 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 32474 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 43462 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 12945 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 18844 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 13289 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 17802 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 53987 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 9282 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 11518 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 10820 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 32675 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 38068 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Philippines and US started military exercises amid tensions with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3782 views

The Philippines and the US have begun joint "Balikatan" exercises involving 17,000 troops amid tensions with China. For three weeks, they will practice a battle scenario near the South China Sea to deter Beijing.

Philippines and US started military exercises amid tensions with China

During the exercises, over 3 weeks, it is planned to practice a "large-scale battle scenario" in an attempt to curb Beijing's ambitions in the disputed South China Sea.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Against the backdrop of growing tensions with China, the Philippines and the US have launched large-scale joint military exercises called "Balikatan", or "shoulder-to-shoulder". 

The military maneuvers are being conducted for the 40th time, will last until May 9, and will take place in different parts of the country, including near Taiwan, as well as in the western province of Palawan, close to the disputed South China Sea.

They will include integrated air and missile defense exercises. It is also planned to practice a "large-scale battle scenario" in an attempt to curb Beijing's ambitions in the disputed South China Sea, AFP reports.

About 17,000 troops are taking part in the manoeuvres, including 9,000 from the United States.

Troops from Japan, Australia, France, Great Britain, Poland, and the Netherlands are also participating.

Recall

The Philippines and the US conducted joint military exercises "Cope Thunder".

The Philippines stopped scientific research in the South China Sea after an incident with the Chinese military. Chinese vessels chased Philippine boats while collecting sand samples near Thitu Island. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Australia
Philippines
Taiwan
France
United Kingdom
Netherlands
China
Japan
United States
Poland
Brent
$65.83
Bitcoin
$88,053.00
S&P 500
$5,126.22
Tesla
$223.70
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,433.99
Ethereum
$1,622.63