Philippines and US started military exercises amid tensions with China

During the exercises, over 3 weeks, it is planned to practice a "large-scale battle scenario" in an attempt to curb Beijing's ambitions in the disputed South China Sea.

Against the backdrop of growing tensions with China, the Philippines and the US have launched large-scale joint military exercises called "Balikatan", or "shoulder-to-shoulder".

The military maneuvers are being conducted for the 40th time, will last until May 9, and will take place in different parts of the country, including near Taiwan, as well as in the western province of Palawan, close to the disputed South China Sea.

They will include integrated air and missile defense exercises. It is also planned to practice a "large-scale battle scenario" in an attempt to curb Beijing's ambitions in the disputed South China Sea, AFP reports.

About 17,000 troops are taking part in the manoeuvres, including 9,000 from the United States.

Troops from Japan, Australia, France, Great Britain, Poland, and the Netherlands are also participating.

