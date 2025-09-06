Second tanker carrying Russian gas docks at Chinese port - Reuters

Another tanker with liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Russian project Arctic LNG 2 has docked in a Chinese port. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to ship monitoring data, another tanker with liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Russian project Arctic LNG 2 docked in a Chinese port a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. - the publication writes.

It is noted that LSEG data indicates that the Russian tanker "Voskhod" was anchored at the LNG terminal in Tishang Port in the southwestern province of Guangxi. According to LSEG, the Russian-flagged tanker with a cargo of 150,000 cubic meters of gas was loaded on July 19 at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan, northern Siberia.

This is the second cargo from the sanctioned project to arrive in China after the tanker "Arctic Mulan", also subject to sanctions, arrived at the LNG terminal in Beihai in late August. The "Arctic Mulan" cargo was the first cargo from "Arctic LNG" to reach an end-user since the project launched last year. - the publication adds.

According to LSEG, two tankers are currently moored at the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, and a third is in the South China Sea between Taiwan and Hainan Island.

Recall

In order to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet, sanctions pressure must be systemic and global. It is important to strengthen control over oil transshipments in the open sea and restrict the access of such tankers to ports and services in third countries.