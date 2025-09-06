Second tanker carrying Russian gas docks at Chinese port - Reuters

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 280 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
06:10 AM • 12856 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 22133 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 33253 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 41527 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 30581 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 39513 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 43722 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36756 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 69906 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideoSeptember 6, 01:30 AM • 14681 views
Trump signed an executive order on sanctions against countries detaining US citizensSeptember 6, 02:02 AM • 4010 views
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 6936 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to KyivSeptember 6, 04:40 AM • 8466 views
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age07:06 AM • 3822 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 294 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 12865 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 41532 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 28885 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 52308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 36314 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 87635 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 35048 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39536 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 40750 views
Actual
Fake news
Facebook
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Second tanker carrying Russian gas docks at Chinese port - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Another tanker with Russian gas from the Arctic LNG 2 project has docked at the Chinese port of Tishang. This is the second cargo from the sanctioned project to arrive in China.

Second tanker carrying Russian gas docks at Chinese port - Reuters

Another tanker with liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Russian project Arctic LNG 2 has docked in a Chinese port. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to ship monitoring data, another tanker with liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Russian project Arctic LNG 2 docked in a Chinese port a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that LSEG data indicates that the Russian tanker "Voskhod" was anchored at the LNG terminal in Tishang Port in the southwestern province of Guangxi. According to LSEG, the Russian-flagged tanker with a cargo of 150,000 cubic meters of gas was loaded on July 19 at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan, northern Siberia.

This is the second cargo from the sanctioned project to arrive in China after the tanker "Arctic Mulan", also subject to sanctions, arrived at the LNG terminal in Beihai in late August. The "Arctic Mulan" cargo was the first cargo from "Arctic LNG" to reach an end-user since the project launched last year.

- the publication adds.

According to LSEG, two tankers are currently moored at the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, and a third is in the South China Sea between Taiwan and Hainan Island.

Recall

In order to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet, sanctions pressure must be systemic and global. It is important to strengthen control over oil transshipments in the open sea and restrict the access of such tankers to ports and services in third countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Beijing
South China Sea
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China