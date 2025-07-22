Trump hopes for trade deal with Philippines

US President Donald Trump welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, to the White House, and also expressed hope for a trade agreement with the Philippines, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

During the meeting, the leaders shook hands.

They are expected to discuss a potential trade deal and national security issues in the South China Sea.

A reporter asked Trump if he thought a trade deal could be reached, to which the president replied: "He's a tough negotiator [pointing to Marcos]... but I think we'll do it."

