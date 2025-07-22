$41.820.07
48.790.18
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 1014 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15988 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 41080 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 41370 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 41201 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 49175 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 42683 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 36430 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 26332 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32835 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Publications
Exclusives
Trump hopes for trade deal with Philippines

Kyiv • UNN

 834 views

US President Donald Trump met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House. The leaders discussed a potential trade agreement and national security issues in the South China Sea.

Trump hopes for trade deal with Philippines

US President Donald Trump welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, to the White House, and also expressed hope for a trade agreement with the Philippines, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

During the meeting, the leaders shook hands.

They are expected to discuss a potential trade deal and national security issues in the South China Sea.

A reporter asked Trump if he thought a trade deal could be reached, to which the president replied: "He's a tough negotiator [pointing to Marcos]... but I think we'll do it."

Trump's 30% tariffs will "practically ban" trade between the EU and the US - EU Commissioner14.07.25, 16:58 • 5652 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Bongbong Marcos
White House
South China Sea
Philippines
Donald Trump
