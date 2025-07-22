Trump hopes for trade deal with Philippines
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House. The leaders discussed a potential trade agreement and national security issues in the South China Sea.
US President Donald Trump welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, to the White House, and also expressed hope for a trade agreement with the Philippines, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.
Details
During the meeting, the leaders shook hands.
They are expected to discuss a potential trade deal and national security issues in the South China Sea.
A reporter asked Trump if he thought a trade deal could be reached, to which the president replied: "He's a tough negotiator [pointing to Marcos]... but I think we'll do it."
Trump's 30% tariffs will "practically ban" trade between the EU and the US - EU Commissioner14.07.25, 16:58 • 5652 views