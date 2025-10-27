US Army aircraft and helicopter crashed in the South China Sea

On Sunday, October 26, a US Army MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Pacific Fleet.

Details

At approximately 2:45 PM local time, a US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, crashed in the waters of the South China Sea during routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Following this incident, separately, at 3:15 PM, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, also crashed in the waters of the South China Sea during routine operations from the aircraft carrier Nimitz.

The crews of both the aircraft and the helicopter were rescued. The causes of both incidents are currently under investigation.

Recall

