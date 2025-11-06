Typhoon "Kalmaegi" claims 114 lives in the Philippines, storm gains strength on its way to Vietnam

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen to 114, with 127 people still missing, the emergency agency said on Thursday, as the storm, which devastated the country's central regions, gains strength before hitting Vietnam, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In Gia Lai province, Vietnam, about 350,000 people are expected to be evacuated by midday, as authorities warned of heavy rains and destructive winds that could cause flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt agricultural activities.

In the Philippines' worst-hit flood province, Cebu, the scale of destruction became more apparent as the water receded, revealing destroyed homes, overturned cars, and debris-strewn streets.

More than 200,000 people were evacuated in the Philippines before Kalmegi hit on Tuesday. Some returned to find their homes destroyed, while others began the difficult cleanup, scraping mud from homes and streets.

"The main task now is to clear the debris... It must be cleared immediately, not only to find the missing who may be among the wreckage or reach safe areas, but also to allow rescue operations to continue," said Raffy Alejandro, a senior civil defense official.

Although Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named "Tino," has left the monitoring area in the Philippines, forecasters have been tracking a storm east of Mindanao that could strengthen into a typhoon, raising concerns about possible impacts early next week.

As Kalmaegi moved across the South China Sea before making landfall in Vietnam, it gained strength. It is forecast to affect several central provinces, including key coffee-growing areas where the harvest season is currently underway.

Authorities have mobilized thousands of troops to assist with evacuations, rescue operations, and recovery efforts.

Vietnam's aviation authorities said eight airports, including Da Nang International Airport, are likely to be affected. Airlines and local authorities are urged to closely monitor the storm's development to ensure passenger safety.

