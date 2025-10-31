China and Japan join forces to research devastating typhoons

Chinese and Japanese scientists are joining forces to observe and study typhoons, which are becoming increasingly destructive due to global warming. The two countries plan to create a joint monitoring system to predict and study powerful tropical cyclones threatening the region. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Jie Tan, director of the Asia-Pacific Typhoon Collaborative Research Center (AP-TCRC), the program involves "relay flights" to observe typhoons moving between China and Japan. This will allow both sides to exchange real-time data on the intensity, direction, and structure of storms.

AP-TCRC, funded by China, has signed an agreement with the Typhoon Science and Technology Center of Yokohama National University. The five-year roadmap, according to the partners, "will enhance China's and Japan's international influence in typhoon research."

Tan clarified that the Shanghai Typhoon Institute, along with the Chinese National Meteorological Agency, will participate in aerial missions near China.

Scientists emphasize that in an era of climate change, storms are becoming wetter and stronger, so a deeper understanding of their nature can help not only reduce damage but also, possibly, influence the trajectory or intensity of typhoons.

