Hurricane Melissa becomes second strongest in Atlantic history – Jamaica prepares for impact and urged to evacuate – Sky News

The US National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Melissa continues to rapidly intensify as it approaches Jamaica. Wind speeds at its epicenter reached 295 km/h, making the storm the second strongest in the history of the Atlantic basin after Hurricane Allen in 1980. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Jamaican authorities and residents of coastal areas are advised to evacuate immediately or seek shelter, as the стихія (element/disaster) can cause catastrophic destruction.

Hurricane Melissa threatens catastrophic floods in Jamaica and Haiti

This is the last chance to protect your life. Find a safe place and create as many barriers as possible between yourself and the outside environment — reported the National Hurricane Center.

Category 5 storm is already approaching

According to satellite observations, "Melissa" is moving towards the southern coast of Jamaica and may reach the island between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM British time.

In a few days, the hurricane grew from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane – the highest level of danger on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Experts note that such powerful storms in the Atlantic region are extremely rare. The last time a similar strength was reached was by Hurricane Allen in 1980, when wind speeds reached 305 km/h.

