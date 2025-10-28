$42.070.07
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13613 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29123 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22748 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21928 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19252 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16093 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39341 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30676 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13369 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Hurricane Melissa becomes second strongest in Atlantic history – Jamaica prepares for impact and urged to evacuate – Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Hurricane Melissa has intensified to 295 km/h, becoming the second most powerful in Atlantic history after Allen in 1980. Jamaican authorities and residents of coastal areas are advised to evacuate immediately or seek shelter due to the threat of catastrophic destruction.

Hurricane Melissa becomes second strongest in Atlantic history – Jamaica prepares for impact and urged to evacuate – Sky News

The US National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Melissa continues to rapidly intensify as it approaches Jamaica. Wind speeds at its epicenter reached 295 km/h, making the storm the second strongest in the history of the Atlantic basin after Hurricane Allen in 1980. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Jamaican authorities and residents of coastal areas are advised to evacuate immediately or seek shelter, as the стихія (element/disaster) can cause catastrophic destruction.

Hurricane Melissa threatens catastrophic floods in Jamaica and Haiti

This is the last chance to protect your life. Find a safe place and create as many barriers as possible between yourself and the outside environment 

— reported the National Hurricane Center.

Category 5 storm is already approaching

According to satellite observations, "Melissa" is moving towards the southern coast of Jamaica and may reach the island between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM British time.

In a few days, the hurricane grew from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane – the highest level of danger on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Experts note that such powerful storms in the Atlantic region are extremely rare. The last time a similar strength was reached was by Hurricane Allen in 1980, when wind speeds reached 305 km/h.

Hurricane hunters flew into the eye of Hurricane Melissa: video

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Haiti