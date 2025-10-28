Hurricane hunters flew into the eye of Hurricane Melissa: video

A U.S. Air Force Reserve team, known as the "Hurricane Hunters," flew through the eye of Hurricane Melissa on Monday to collect data for the National Hurricane Center. The video was posted on X, UNN reports.

Details

The Hurricane Hunters released a selection of videos from their flight through Hurricane Melissa.

In one of the videos, they enter from the southeast "just after sunrise, and the bright arc on the far northwest eyewall is the light just beginning to break through us."

The second pass through Hurricane Melissa was from the southwest side. There were also other passes.

Recall

Hurricane Melissa has reached Category 5 danger: forecasters warned that the storm would cause catastrophic flooding, life-threatening landslides, and extremely strong winds across the Caribbean.