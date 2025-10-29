Heat and air pollution have killed millions worldwide - study

Heat related to climate change has led to a new level of mortality in over half a million people per year. Emissions from fossil fuels will sustain air pollution, which ultimately leads to record numbers in global death statistics. This is stated in the annual report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, reports UNN.

New global findings published in the 9th annual report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change warn that humanity is still on the brink of a global environmental catastrophe.

The report states that due to the failure to curb the effects of global warming, heat-related deaths have increased by 23% since the 1990s, reaching 546,000 per year. In 2024, air pollution from wildfire smoke caused a record 154,000 deaths.

2.5 million deaths each year are linked to air pollution resulting from the continued burning of fossil fuels - the study says.

The authors point to a significant burden on national budgets. For example, in 2023, they collectively spent $956 billion on clean fossil fuel subsidies.

Meanwhile, oil and gas giants continue to expand their production plans. According to scientists, the relevant scales in the plans of oil and gas industry representatives "exceed the capabilities of a habitable planet."

Scientists state serious health threats from climate change, and the researchers' report points to a "political retreat from climate action." Regarding The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change 2025 report, it contains a new clear call:

All participants are invited to join in accelerating and intensifying efforts to simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change.

This year's health summary paints a grim and undeniable picture of devastating health damage reaching all corners of the world — record health threats from heat, extreme weather events, and wildfire smoke are killing millions. The destruction of lives and livelihoods will continue to grow until we end our dependence on fossil fuels and drastically improve our adaptation capabilities - warned Dr. Marina Romanello, Executive Director of The Lancet Countdown at University College London.

The representative of University College London also noted that there are actually solutions on how to avoid a climate catastrophe. Romanello gives examples of community and local government activities - from clean energy development to urban adaptation - emphasizing that progress is possible.

We must build on the momentum we see in local actions: the efforts of everyone are needed to ensure a healthy, equitable, and just transition - the authors of the study note.

The UN Climate Change organization expects the first reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but the pace is insufficient to meet climate limits.

