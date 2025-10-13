$41.510.00
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 23861 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to Georgia
October 12, 04:23 PM • 34904 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 48891 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 32726 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers
October 11, 04:00 PM • 97670 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama
October 11, 02:06 PM • 108006 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53939 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53433 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 42280 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
Enemy attacked Kharkiv: explosions near residential buildings and damaged houses
Enemy attacked Sumy: apartment buildings and a non-residential building damaged
Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - Forbes
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires
Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Global warming is approaching a dangerous threshold sooner than expected, with virtually irreversible coral reef die-off. This is the first 'tipping point' in ecosystem collapse caused by climate change, scientists say.

Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists

Global warming is approaching a dangerous threshold sooner than expected, and coral reefs around the world are practically irreversibly dying off, marking what scientists on Monday called the first "tipping point" in climate change-induced ecosystem collapse, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The warning, contained in the "Global Tipping Points" report, prepared by 160 researchers from around the world and summarizing groundbreaking scientific advances to assess points of no return, comes just weeks before the COP30 climate summit, which will be held this year on the edge of the Amazon rainforest.

This same rainforest system is now under threat of collapse once the average global temperature exceeds just 1.5 degrees Celsius, based on deforestation rates, the report says, revising downward the estimated critical moment for the Amazon.

Also of concern with further temperature increases is the threat of disruption to a major ocean current called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which provides mild winters in Northern Europe.

Scientists find evidence of weakening ocean circulation system: Gulf Stream on the verge of collapse23.06.25, 16:32 • 4099 views

"Changes are now happening rapidly, unfortunately, in some parts of the climate, in the biosphere," said ecologist Tim Lenton of the University of Exeter, lead author of the report.

Positive signs

Lenton noted positive signs when it came to phasing out the fossil fuels most responsible for climate change. For example, according to data from the non-profit think tank Ember, this year, for the first time, renewables accounted for more electricity than coal.

Global renewable energy production surpassed coal for the first time07.10.25, 09:34 • 2941 view

"Nobody wants to be just traumatized and helpless," Lenton said. "We still have some agency."

At the November COP30 conference, scientists called on countries to work to reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate warming.

Scientists are surprised by how quickly changes are occurring in nature: according to data from UN and EU scientific agencies, the average global temperature has already risen by 1.3-1.4 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average.

Record hot years

The last two years have been the hottest on record on Earth: marine heatwaves have stressed 84% of the world's reefs, causing them to bleach and, in some cases, die. Coral reefs support about a quarter of marine organisms.

Scientists suggested that for the world's corals to recover, climate change mitigation measures need to be radically strengthened to reduce temperatures to just 1 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

"The new report clearly shows that with each passing year, the scale and magnitude of the negative impacts of climate change are increasing," said Pep Canadell, a senior research scientist at the Australian Climate Change Research Centre (CSIRO).

Currently, the world is reportedly on track for warming of approximately 3.1 degrees Celsius this century, based on countries' policies.

Extreme weather conditions have become more frequent due to climate change – NASA research17.06.25, 17:34 • 3411 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
