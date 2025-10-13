Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists

Global warming is approaching a dangerous threshold sooner than expected, and coral reefs around the world are practically irreversibly dying off, marking what scientists on Monday called the first "tipping point" in climate change-induced ecosystem collapse, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The warning, contained in the "Global Tipping Points" report, prepared by 160 researchers from around the world and summarizing groundbreaking scientific advances to assess points of no return, comes just weeks before the COP30 climate summit, which will be held this year on the edge of the Amazon rainforest.

This same rainforest system is now under threat of collapse once the average global temperature exceeds just 1.5 degrees Celsius, based on deforestation rates, the report says, revising downward the estimated critical moment for the Amazon.

Also of concern with further temperature increases is the threat of disruption to a major ocean current called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which provides mild winters in Northern Europe.

"Changes are now happening rapidly, unfortunately, in some parts of the climate, in the biosphere," said ecologist Tim Lenton of the University of Exeter, lead author of the report.

Positive signs

Lenton noted positive signs when it came to phasing out the fossil fuels most responsible for climate change. For example, according to data from the non-profit think tank Ember, this year, for the first time, renewables accounted for more electricity than coal.

"Nobody wants to be just traumatized and helpless," Lenton said. "We still have some agency."

At the November COP30 conference, scientists called on countries to work to reduce carbon emissions that contribute to climate warming.

Scientists are surprised by how quickly changes are occurring in nature: according to data from UN and EU scientific agencies, the average global temperature has already risen by 1.3-1.4 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average.

Record hot years

The last two years have been the hottest on record on Earth: marine heatwaves have stressed 84% of the world's reefs, causing them to bleach and, in some cases, die. Coral reefs support about a quarter of marine organisms.

Scientists suggested that for the world's corals to recover, climate change mitigation measures need to be radically strengthened to reduce temperatures to just 1 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

"The new report clearly shows that with each passing year, the scale and magnitude of the negative impacts of climate change are increasing," said Pep Canadell, a senior research scientist at the Australian Climate Change Research Centre (CSIRO).

Currently, the world is reportedly on track for warming of approximately 3.1 degrees Celsius this century, based on countries' policies.

