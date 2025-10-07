Global renewable energy production surpassed coal for the first time

$41.340.11
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 2790 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 24088 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 55440 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 46013 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 48410 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 85211 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 34436 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 40741 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66812 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78023 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
95%
753mm
Popular news
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defenseOctober 6, 10:50 PM • 15299 views
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 17588 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?03:01 AM • 5536 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 13545 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 4006 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 2818 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 39398 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 49190 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 85220 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 189676 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 15408 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 69152 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 65314 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 140720 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 72210 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Financial Times

Global renewable energy production surpassed coal for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

For the first time globally, wind and solar power plants generated more electricity than coal-fired ones. In the first six months of 2025, renewable energy outpaced growing electricity demand, leading to a slight decrease in coal and gas consumption.

Global renewable energy production surpassed coal for the first time

Wind and solar power plants produced more electricity than coal-fired ones for the first time in the world this year, marking a turning point for the global energy system, according to a study, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

A report by the climate think tank Ember states that in the first six months of 2025, renewable energy outpaced the growing global demand for electricity, leading to a slight decrease in coal and gas consumption.

In the first half of the year, the world produced almost a third more solar energy compared to the same period in 2024, covering 83% of the increase in global electricity demand. Wind power growth was just over 7%, allowing renewables to replace fossil fuels for the first time.

This milestone is an "important turning point," according to Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, Ember's senior electricity analyst and author of the report.

She said: "Solar and wind power are now growing fast enough to meet the world's growing demand for electricity. This marks the beginning of a clean energy transition that is keeping pace with demand growth."

According to the Ember report, China and India are largely responsible for the growth of renewable energy, unlike the US and Europe, which have relied more heavily on fossil fuels.

A separate report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) emphasizes that global renewable energy capacity could more than double by the end of the decade, with 80% of new clean energy capacity expected to come from solar energy.

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, stated: "In the coming years, the growth of global renewable energy capacity will be driven by solar energy, but wind, hydropower, bioenergy, and geothermal energy will also be involved."

The IEA stated that China will remain the world's largest renewable energy market in terms of growth rates, and India will take second place by the end of the decade.

"In addition to growth in developed markets, a sharp increase in solar energy is expected in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and a number of Southeast Asian countries," Birol added.

China increased renewable energy production more than the rest of the world combined, leading to a 2% decrease in fossil fuel consumption in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024, Ember reports.

During the same period, India more than tripled its renewable energy production compared to the growth in electricity demand, which was significantly lower this year, resulting in a 3.1% and 34% reduction in coal and gas consumption, respectively.

In contrast, electricity demand in the US outpaced the growth of the renewable energy sector, leading to a 17% increase in coal production in the first half of the year.

In the EU, demand showed only modest growth compared to the first half of last year, but a weather-related decline in wind and hydropower meant that even rapidly growing solar energy could not prevent a 14% and 1.1% increase in gas and coal production, respectively.

Solar energy leads electricity generation in the EU, share of renewables reaches 54%01.10.25, 16:59 • 3086 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Electricity
India
Saudi Arabia
China
United States
Pakistan