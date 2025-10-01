Solar energy leads electricity generation in the EU, share of renewables reaches 54%

$41.140.18
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 13958 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 14481 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 14591 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 48910 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 38953 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 30197 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48113 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25441 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34757 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63221 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Popular news
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
October 1, 05:18 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
October 1, 07:33 AM
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico
October 1, 08:02 AM
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel
08:09 AM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
09:58 AM
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killers
01:07 PM
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer
11:02 AM
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today
10:37 AM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
October 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
September 30, 06:48 PM
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
September 30, 02:16 PM
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
September 30, 09:59 AM
Solar energy leads electricity generation in the EU, share of renewables reaches 54%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

In the second quarter of 2025, renewable energy sources generated 54% of the EU's clean electricity, surpassing last year's figure. Solar energy became the largest source of electricity in the EU in June 2025.

More than half of the European Union's (EU) electricity in the second quarter of 2025 was generated from renewable sources, with solar energy leading the way, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

According to new Eurostat data, in the second quarter of 2025, renewable energy sources generated 54% of the EU's net electricity, up from 52.7% year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by solar energy, which produced 122,317 gigawatt-hours (GWh) - almost 20% of the total electricity production.

June 2025 was a landmark month: for the first time, solar energy became the largest source of electricity in the EU. That month, it provided 22% of all electricity, surpassing nuclear (21.6%), wind (15.8%), hydropower (14.1%), and natural gas (13.8%).

Some countries are already almost 100% reliant on renewable energy. Denmark led the way with an impressive 94.7% share of renewables in net electricity generation, followed by Latvia (93.4%), Austria (91.8%), Croatia (89.5%), and Portugal (85.6%). At the other end of the spectrum, Slovakia (19.9%), Malta (21.2%), and the Czech Republic (22.1%) lagged behind.

Overall, in 15 EU countries, the share of renewable generation increased compared to last year. The largest increases, mainly due to the growth of solar energy, were recorded in Luxembourg (+13.5 percentage points) and Belgium (+9.1 percentage points).

In the EU, solar energy accounted for 36.8% of total renewable energy production, followed by wind energy - 29.5%, hydropower - 26%, biomass - 7.3%, and geothermal energy - 0.4%.

Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT01.05.25, 16:34 • 12576 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Electricity
Latvia
Austria
European Union
Malta
Denmark
Luxembourg
Belgium
Czech Republic
Croatia
Portugal
Slovakia