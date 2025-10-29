Hurricane Melissa claims 25 lives in southern Haiti

In southern Haiti, 25 people died after a river, overflowing due to Hurricane Melissa, flooded nearby houses, said the mayor of the coastal city of Petit-Goâve. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

As of Wednesday morning, dozens of houses had collapsed, and people were still trapped under the rubble, said Mayor Jean Bertrand Soubrem.

"I am overwhelmed by this situation," he added, appealing to the government for help to rescue the victims. Powerful Hurricane Melissa Reaches Cuba After Devastating Hit on Jamaica

