Philippines suspends research due to conflict with China at sea

The Philippines announced the suspension of scientific research in the South China Sea after an incident with the Chinese military and coast guard. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to local authorities, Philippine fishing vessels have been the target of aggressive actions by Chinese forces in waters where there are disputes over territorial water rights.

The incident occurred when two Philippine Bureau of Fisheries vessels attempted to collect sand samples near the Philippine-controlled Titus Island.

At the same time, China has stepped up its presence by sending four vessels to harass Philippine research boats. It is noted that such clashes are part of the ongoing conflict over control of the South China Sea, where China claims most of the waterway, which is important for international trade.

