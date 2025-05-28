They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant of the president of russia, Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to hand over their document to Ukraine for processing. Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Following the meeting in Turkey on May 16, the world expected that the Russian side would formulate and send Ukraine and its partners a "memorandum" with their vision of steps towards a ceasefire. Unfortunately, the Russian side tried to delay this process. But the pressure worked. After the harsh statements of President Trump, European leaders, President Zelensky, who proved that the world is united around achieving peace for Ukraine, the Russians finally announced that they had finished writing their "memorandum." However, they are delaying the transfer of the document. I handed over to the head of the Russian delegation our document, which reflects the Ukrainian position. They received this document - wrote Umerov.

He noted that Ukraine confirms its readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and further diplomatic work.

We are not against meetings with Russians and are waiting for their "memorandum" so that the meeting is not empty and can really bring the end of the war closer. The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to hand over their document to us for processing. Ukraine has always been and will always be as constructive as possible. Meetings of the parties should produce results. That is why each meeting must be properly prepared. The Russian side promised to hand over the "memorandum" immediately after the exchange. We call on the Russian side to immediately fulfill this promise and stop trying to make the meeting destructive. Diplomacy should be meaningful, and a new meeting should have results - added Umerov.

Let us remind

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov contacted with the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the assistant to the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky, after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on the ceasefire promised by Moscow.

Assistant to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky reported that he called the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov today and proposed an exact date and place for a meeting to exchange memorandums.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2