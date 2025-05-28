They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 13187 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 39254 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 63904 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 111099 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 79998 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86495 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162600 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71156 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171654 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 220347 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

May 28, 01:09 PM • 12816 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 58036 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 24585 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 92475 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 28444 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 92502 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171654 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 183363 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 188080 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 220347 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 58055 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122125 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 62727 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66475 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133064 views
They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

Rustem Umerov handed over to Medinsky a document with Ukraine's position on the ceasefire. Russia has time to submit its memorandum for processing, otherwise the meeting will be meaningless.

They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant of the president of russia, Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to hand over their document to Ukraine for processing. Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Following the meeting in Turkey on May 16, the world expected that the Russian side would formulate and send Ukraine and its partners a "memorandum" with their vision of steps towards a ceasefire. Unfortunately, the Russian side tried to delay this process. But the pressure worked. After the harsh statements of President Trump, European leaders, President Zelensky, who proved that the world is united around achieving peace for Ukraine, the Russians finally announced that they had finished writing their "memorandum." However, they are delaying the transfer of the document. I handed over to the head of the Russian delegation our document, which reflects the Ukrainian position. They received this document 

- wrote Umerov.

He noted that Ukraine confirms its readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and further diplomatic work.

We are not against meetings with Russians and are waiting for their "memorandum" so that the meeting is not empty and can really bring the end of the war closer. The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to hand over their document to us for processing. Ukraine has always been and will always be as constructive as possible. Meetings of the parties should produce results. That is why each meeting must be properly prepared. The Russian side promised to hand over the "memorandum" immediately after the exchange. We call on the Russian side to immediately fulfill this promise and stop trying to make the meeting destructive. Diplomacy should be meaningful, and a new meeting should have results 

- added Umerov.

Let us remind

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov contacted with the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the assistant to the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky, after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on the ceasefire promised by Moscow.

Assistant to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky reported that he called the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov today and proposed an exact date and place for a meeting to exchange memorandums.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2 28.05.25, 19:07 • 2410 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Facebook
