U.S. President Joe Biden met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss strengthening cooperation between the countries. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

The main topics were maritime security, economic cooperation and growing tensions in the South China Sea.

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of joint efforts to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to the situation in regional waters, where China continues to pursue its claims that contravene international law.

The talks took place on the eve of the US administration change. The leaders reaffirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in the face of the escalating situation in the South China Sea, which is a key trade route.

The region remains a focus of international attention due to its economic importance and the challenges posed by China's policy of not recognizing the 2016 international court ruling that there is no legal basis for its territorial claims.