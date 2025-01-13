Biden met with leaders of Japan and the Philippines: what was discussed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136872 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121625 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129696 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130492 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109591 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113879 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117111 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67517 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123134 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121485 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 60862 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 75027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176635 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121485 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123134 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132427 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149850 views
Biden met with leaders of Japan and the Philippines: what was discussed

Biden met with leaders of Japan and the Philippines: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25234 views

The US President met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to threats in the South China Sea and economic cooperation.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss strengthening cooperation between the countries. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

The main topics were maritime security, economic cooperation and growing tensions in the South China Sea. 

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of joint efforts to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to the situation in regional waters, where China continues to pursue its claims that contravene international law. 

The talks took place on the eve of the US administration change. The leaders reaffirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in the face of the escalating situation in the South China Sea, which is a key trade route. 

The region remains a focus of international attention due to its economic importance and the challenges posed by China's policy of not recognizing the 2016 international court ruling that there is no legal basis for its territorial claims.

10.11.22, 05:01 • 212122 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
philippinesPhilippines
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
japanJapan

Contact us about advertising