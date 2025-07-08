Tropical Storm Danas approaches China after deadly hit on Taiwan

Tropical storm "Danas" was heading towards China's eastern coast on Tuesday morning, with Zhejiang province preparing for its landfall after the storm swept through Taiwan with record winds and rains, killing two people and injuring more than 600, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Danas's central wind speed is forecast to be around 80 km/h, and it will make a sharp left turn, moving northwest through the South China Sea before hitting the port city of Taizhou, prompting local maritime authorities to suspend passenger transport and cancel more than 100 flights.

Zhejiang provincial authorities issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday morning, and forecasters expect 100 to 250 millimeters of rain to fall along a 650 km stretch from Fuzhou, the capital of neighboring Zhejiang province.

After sweeping through Zhejiang, the hurricane is expected to move into Jiangxi province, whose hills and mountains make it particularly vulnerable to catastrophic floods.

Addition

China, the world's second-largest economy, faces growing threats from extreme weather events that meteorologists link to climate change. Risks that can destroy tens of billions of dollars in commercial activity each year, as cities are flooded, shipping stops, and arable land is washed away.