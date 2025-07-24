Tropical storm causes deadly floods in Vietnam, over 3700 homes submerged

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 33063 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 27419 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 53867 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 50782 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 63720 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 89083 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 63977 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 49564 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73786 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151295 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 73313 views
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 23199 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 14731 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77087 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 50479 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 33066 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77771 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151298 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 233815 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 289865 views
Actual people
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 172638 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 291600 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 376308 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 381097 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 370240 views
Actual
Su-34
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram
Euro

Tropical storm causes deadly floods in Vietnam, over 3700 homes submerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Tropical storm Wipha caused severe floods in the central Vietnamese province of Nghe An, killing at least three people and leaving one missing. Over 3,700 homes were submerged, and 1,600 hectares of rice paddies were damaged.

Tropical storm causes deadly floods in Vietnam, over 3700 homes submerged

Heavy rains caused by tropical storm Wipha have caused severe flooding in the central Vietnamese province of Nghe An, killing at least three people and leaving one more missing, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Vietnam, with its long coastline facing the South China Sea, is prone to typhoons, which often cause deadly floods and landslides. Wipha is the first major storm to hit the country this year.

Wipha made landfall in Vietnam on Tuesday, after hitting Hong Kong and China, and also intensifying monsoon rains and floods in the Philippines.

One of the victims was buried by a landslide, and another was swept away by a strong current, the Kinh Te Moi Truong newspaper reported, citing information from the Nghe An People's Committee.

More than 3,700 houses in the province were submerged by floodwaters, and another 459 were damaged by strong winds, the publication reported.

Photos in state media show houses in the province's villages submerged up to their roofs.

"Our rice, our clothes, and our money – everything is gone," Dang Thi Ngoc, a local flood victim, told state broadcaster VTV. "We have nothing left but our bare hands."

Landslides and floods in northern Pakistan: at least three dead, dozens missing22.07.25, 13:29 • 2752 views

The report states that the flood also damaged 1,600 hectares of rice plantations and 1,290 hectares of cash crops in the province.

The government's meteorological forecasting agency said that heavy rains, reaching 250 millimeters, are expected on Thursday and Friday, and could last until Saturday in several areas of northern Vietnam, potentially causing new floods.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Vietnam
South China Sea
Philippines
Hong Kong
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9