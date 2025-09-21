$41.250.00
US House of Representatives delegation visits China for the first time since 2019

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A bipartisan delegation of US House of Representatives lawmakers visited China for the first time since 2019. The Americans met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

US House of Representatives delegation visits China for the first time since 2019

A bipartisan delegation of US House of Representatives lawmakers visited China for the first time since 2019. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The visit on Sunday was the first visit by a US House of Representatives delegation to China since 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, official visits from the House ceased in 2020, and relations between the countries sharply deteriorated due to disputes over the origin of the coronavirus, which spread worldwide.

The Americans spoke with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, noting that the world's two largest economies must step up interaction and "break the ice" as both superpowers have taken further steps to stabilize ties.

The visit followed Friday's phone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, as both countries seek a way out of a period of strained relations exacerbated by trade tensions, US restrictions on semiconductor chips, TikTok ownership, China's activities in the South China Sea, and issues related to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

This "ice-breaking" trip will promote the development of bilateral ties

- Premier Li told lawmakers.

The delegation is led by US Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat. He is a former chairman and now one of the leading Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a visit to China early next year after a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The parties also agreed to meet at the APEC summit in South Korea.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Li Qiang
United States House of Representatives
TikTok
Reuters
South China Sea
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States