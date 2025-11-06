ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vietnam is ready to deploy over 260,000 troops for typhoon rescue operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Typhoon Kalmaegi hit Vietnam, claiming the lives of at least 114 people and flooding cities in the Philippines. Over 260,000 servicemen are ready for rescue operations as winds reach 149 km/h.

Vietnam is ready to deploy over 260,000 troops for typhoon rescue operations

On Thursday, Typhoon Kalmaegi hit Vietnam, killing at least 114 people and flooding entire cities in the Philippines. Currently, more than 260,000 military personnel are on standby for rescue operations as winds of up to 149 km/h hit the country's coast, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The government warned that six of the country's airports were forced to close, and hundreds of flights are expected to be affected. The country, already struggling with record rains and floods, is now facing one of Asia's strongest typhoons this year.

The country's Ministry of Environment said on Thursday that "the storm is on land, in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces." Vietnam's national weather service reports that hundreds of settlements in seven cities and provinces are at risk of flooding and landslides over the next six hours.

Several provinces have already reported damage, including roofs torn off houses, broken glass panels in hotels, and uprooted or broken trees along city streets and rural roads due to powerful gusts of wind. In the Quy Nhon area, trees fell on main roads and hotel windows were broken.

The typhoon reached the coast of Vietnam at 7:29 PM local time (12:29 PM GMT). Approximately 30 minutes later, hundreds of residents of two communes in Dak Lak province sought help, local media reported.

Many people reported that their homes had collapsed or were flooded, while strong winds and torrential rains continued to batter the area. Dak Lak province is located approximately 350 km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City.

Typhoon in the Philippines claims two lives and causes floods04.11.25, 21:02 • 3314 views

According to Vietnam's meteorological bureau, the typhoon could generate waves up to 8 meters in the South China Sea. The image shows the path of the typhoon that hit Vietnam at 12:29 (GMT) on November 6.

The Vietnamese armed forces have deployed more than 260,000 soldiers and personnel, as well as more than 6,700 vehicles and equipment, including six aircraft, to assist in the aftermath of the storm.

On Wednesday morning, an AFP news agency reporter saw officials knocking on doors of houses in coastal communities and warning people to evacuate.

According to local media, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held an online meeting to manage the emergency response.

We must reach isolated areas and provide people with food, drinking water and essential supplies. No one should go hungry or cold

- his words are quoted.

Addition

According to the US Geological Survey, the coast of Indonesia was hit by four earthquakes in the past day. The magnitude of these earthquakes ranged from 4.7 to 5.9, which is considered a strong earthquake capable of causing significant destruction.

