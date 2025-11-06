Vietnam is ready to deploy over 260,000 troops for typhoon rescue operations

On Thursday, Typhoon Kalmaegi hit Vietnam, killing at least 114 people and flooding entire cities in the Philippines. Currently, more than 260,000 military personnel are on standby for rescue operations as winds of up to 149 km/h hit the country's coast, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

The government warned that six of the country's airports were forced to close, and hundreds of flights are expected to be affected. The country, already struggling with record rains and floods, is now facing one of Asia's strongest typhoons this year.

The country's Ministry of Environment said on Thursday that "the storm is on land, in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces." Vietnam's national weather service reports that hundreds of settlements in seven cities and provinces are at risk of flooding and landslides over the next six hours.

Several provinces have already reported damage, including roofs torn off houses, broken glass panels in hotels, and uprooted or broken trees along city streets and rural roads due to powerful gusts of wind. In the Quy Nhon area, trees fell on main roads and hotel windows were broken.

The typhoon reached the coast of Vietnam at 7:29 PM local time (12:29 PM GMT). Approximately 30 minutes later, hundreds of residents of two communes in Dak Lak province sought help, local media reported.

Many people reported that their homes had collapsed or were flooded, while strong winds and torrential rains continued to batter the area. Dak Lak province is located approximately 350 km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Vietnam's meteorological bureau, the typhoon could generate waves up to 8 meters in the South China Sea. The image shows the path of the typhoon that hit Vietnam at 12:29 (GMT) on November 6.

The Vietnamese armed forces have deployed more than 260,000 soldiers and personnel, as well as more than 6,700 vehicles and equipment, including six aircraft, to assist in the aftermath of the storm.

On Wednesday morning, an AFP news agency reporter saw officials knocking on doors of houses in coastal communities and warning people to evacuate.

According to local media, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held an online meeting to manage the emergency response.

We must reach isolated areas and provide people with food, drinking water and essential supplies. No one should go hungry or cold - his words are quoted.

